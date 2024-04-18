‘I’ll just keep the 2009 corolla’: Expert says these are the 5 cars you need to sell before 60,000 miles

It can be hard to know which cars are lemons. Paint jobs, new styles, and up-to-date safety features can gloss over issues that can pop up later down the road.

Though TikTok offers a plethora of advice videos, like common maintenance mistakes or whether a Lexus is worth the cost when compared to Toyota, sometimes longer form videos are needed to fully understand issues that may arise. Recently, the YouTube channel Car Help Corner posted a video on the “Least Reliable Cars That Won’t Even Last 60,000 Miles.” The video garnered over 845,000 views and 17,000 likes as of publication, and many commenters appreciated the in-depth analysis and narration.

Host Shari Prymak lists the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra as number five on his list. According to Prymak, “Ever since GM introduced their cylinder deactivation technology around 15 years ago or so, their reliability has just gone downhill.” Autoweek reports that issues with V8 engines have resulted in class action lawsuits that cost General Motors approximately $102.6 million. Prymak focuses on issues with “the cylinder deactiviation technology that’s used in the Ecotech 3, 5.3, and 6.2L V8 engines.” Designed to save on fuel, the innovative technology can also cause the “lifters in the engine to collapse or get stuck in place,” resulting in knocking, ticking, and complete engine failure.

Recently, ABC News reported that General Motors recalled nearly 820,000 pickups due to a malfunction with the electronic hatch mechanism used in various 2020-2024 Silverados and Sierras. This mechanism reportedly short circuits when water gets into the tailgate, causing the gate to open while parked, which can lead to items flying out of the bed while the trucks are being driven.

Fourth on Prymak’s list is the Range Rover. According to Hotcars.com, common complications with the Range Rover include suspension problems, engine issues, electrical malfunctions that can cause full vehicle shutdowns, oil leakage, and transmission problems. Hotcars.com adds that poor build quality is noticeable throughout the vehicle. Trim can be easily pulled off, interior pieces are faulty or broken, and the model is prone to rust. Prymak warns that “owning one of these vehicles past the warranty period can be a major financial burden and is generally a bad idea.”

The third worst car to have after 60,000 miles is the Jaguar F-Pace. According to Consumer Reports, the Jaguar F-Pace is rated as less reliable than other new vehicles, and two recalls have already been issued for the 2019 model. Hotcars.com reports that F-Pace brakes are at risk of delayed reaction, the computerized gauges randomly go blank, and the engine can overheat. Prymak elaborates, listing “severe engine issues, oil and coolant leaks, transmission issues, fuel system problems, and countless electronic issues” as common occurrences.

“The reliability issues and the repair costs that come with them become very questionable once the warranty is up,” Prymak adds.

Volkswagen Taos is second on the list. For Prymak, major issues stem from the “1.5L turbocharge engine.” The engine is reportedly prone to leaking and fuel system problems. These malfunctions can cause “full engine failure.” On top of that, Prymak points out the “dual-clutch automated manual transmission, which can also be troublesome.” Issues with this model include “leaks,” “fuel system problems,” and “full engine failure.” According to Auto Evolution, there have been three documented cases of the fuel delivery module breaking without warning, resulting in a recall in March 2023.

The worst vehicles to own, according to Prymak, are any Hyundai or Kia. “Virtually every model made from 2011 onward with the 2L or 2.4 L direct injection engines are at risk for engine failure,” he explains. Consumer Reports states that most engine problems for these models stem from a faulty connecting rod bearing. These malfunctions can cause knocking, excessive vibration, and engine stalling. In the worst-case scenario, the connecting rod punctures the engine block, causing an oil leak and sparking an engine fire. “In total, over the past decade, Hyundai and Kia have recalled around 10 million vehicles with these engines,” Prymak adds.

A PBS report from April 1 regarding Hyundai and Kia recalls states, “All told, 13 million vehicles have been recalled for engine problems since 2010.”

Commenters added their own insight about which cars to avoid.

“Work at a major auction…every kia/hyundai we get has either been stolen, or a new engine…jags never sell, Nissan everyone the cvt is shot…” one shared.

“None of these vehicles are any surprise I can’t believe people still buy these vehicles,” a second added.

“My husband has had two silverados different years yet he had same problems on both. Always breaking down,” a third said.

Many commenters were thankful for the in-depth and well-produced video.

“Excellent information and these vehicles are expensive. Many thanks,” a viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Prymak via Instagram direct message and to GMC, Range Rover, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia via email for further comment.

