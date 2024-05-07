‘I tried to cancel my membership’: Woman says Planet Fitness worker fat-shamed her when she tried to cancel gym membership

A woman says a Planet Fitness worker fat-shamed her when she tried to cancel her gym membership.

TikTok user Lizzetta McConnell (@lizzettamcconnell) posted a video from the Planet Fitness location where she was trying to cancel her membership. The video, which has amassed more than 5 million views, shows her confronting an employee whom she accuses of trying to “fat-shame” her into keeping her membership.

“Where is the young man that just called me out of my name?” Lizzetta asks the employees standing behind the counter. As the worker walks up to the desk, Lizzetta confronts him. “Call me the name you just called me a while ago as a customer,” she says. “Did you just call me a fat-[expletive] and called my birth date out and everything?”

She continues, indicating that she will be sending the video to management. “Did you just call me a 56-year-old fat-[expletive]?” she asks. The worker appears to deny that he said those words to Lizzetta.

Eventually, a person who is apparently an assistant manager at the location, arrives at the front desk. She says while she did hear a “commotion” at the front desk, she could not confirm Lizzetta’s accusation.

In the comments, viewers weighed in on the situation and on Planet Fitness staff in general.

“I love Planet Fitness staff istg they so real,” joked one user.

“Not tha manager laughing lmaooo,” another user wrote.

“That lil stretch at the end, bro knew he was good,” a third user wrote.

A fourth user wrote, “They got each others backs .. they locked in.”

Not the first time a person felt pressured into keeping a gym membership

In 2022, an Anytime Fitness customer complained after she felt pressured into keeping her membership until she completed three free sessions with a trainer. This situation didn’t involve any alleged name-calling, however.

A year earlier, in 2021, a woman said she was asked to leave a gym 15 minutes into her workout due to the sports bra she was wearing. She said a comment staff made about her “belly hanging out” wouldn’t have been said to a smaller woman, and many viewers agreed the statement was problematic.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lizzetta via TikTok comment and Planet Fitness via email for comment.

