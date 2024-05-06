‘All the influencers ate them up’: People think the influencers are outdoing the celebrities at the Met Gala

Some viewers of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet think the influencers are outdoing their celebrity counterparts when it comes to fashion. Other viewers don’t think they belong in the same event.

The theme for this year’s gala is “Garden of Time,” which was expected to elicit gothic and floral patterns.

X user @CweenCarolyn shared a TikTok from influencer Hayley Baylee showing off an elaborate Met Gala look, along with the following caption: “Now why are the influencers outdoing celebrities … #MetGala #MetGala2024.”

In a follow-up post, she clarified, “NVM YALL THEY HAD TO LET THE BAD FITS GO IN FIRST … WERE SO BACK!!!”

Not everyone agreed that Baylee’s look is superior. One user employed a Meryl Streep GIF from The Devil Wears Prada. “define ‘outdo,’” they wrote.

Another user shared the look of stylist and model Wisdom Kaye. “You would think the celebrities would do better, but all the influencers ate them up. they understood the assignment. #metgala,” they wrote.

Influencer and style king Wisdom @modsiwW on his way to the 2024 #MetGala green carpet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EIkfxpO1EM — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) May 6, 2024

One user said, “My heart can’t take influencers outdoing celebrities at the #MetGala of all places I’m sorry.”

People are also sharing photos of 22-year-old YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who wore a Jean Paul Gaultier custom gown. “To me, it sort of feels like this unveiling of me as an adult in fashion in a way,” Chamberlain told Vogue.

Some users expressed irritation that influencers are invited in the first place. “I hope Anna Wintour knows she ruined the met gala forever. Infesting the place with influencers and b listers made the real celebrities scurry away,” wrote one user.

Another user went so far as to employ a Taylor Swift meme for the occasion. “Influencers should not be invited to the met gala,” they wrote.

Influencers should not be invited to the met gala pic.twitter.com/vzVuZl0AVF — Jess ୨୧ (@fighttheaIchemy) April 30, 2024

User @ajhisnandez responded to this sentiment by saying, “y’all want to complain about influencers getting invited to the #MetGala every year but they’re eating the girlies up. the celebrity guests are flopping in comparison.”

y'all want to complain about influencers getting invited to the #MetGala every year but they're eating the girlies up. the celebrity guests are flopping in comparison. — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) May 6, 2024

Rapper Doja Cat raised a few eyebrows for her style choice of a bath towel. One user even suggested she should “be banned from the #metgala if this is the final look…” Another user replied, “It’s NOT lmao she’s trolling she’ll definitely change.”

doja cat should be banned from the #metgala if this is the final look… pic.twitter.com/U8Ou3N22p3 — ivan (@runfrthehills) May 6, 2024

Other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling delivered well-received looks. But the star of the evening up to this point is undoubtedly actress Zendaya, who is wearing a black and blue dress from Maison Margiela by John Galliano.

