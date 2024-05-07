‘Anyone else use these for Taco Bell hot sauce packets?’: Driver calls out Nissan Armada for this strange feature

Modern cars have many new and exciting features, ranging from simple upgrades like the implementation of Apple CarPlay to more advanced features, such as self-driving modes and automatic parking.

However, given the tendency of some of these features to fail—sometimes in a potentially dangerous manner—some are looking back to older vehicles to see what features that have been removed from older cars should be returning to new vehicles.

One of these features that might not make a return, however, is the sunglasses holder—at least, not in the way that TikTok user @rulazwrldchurch’s car has them.

In a clip with over 3.9 million views, the TikToker shows the overabundance of sunglasses holders that can be found in his 2015 Nissan Armada.

Over the course of the video, he reveals one ceiling storage space after another, identifying them all as sunglasses holders. By the end of the video, he counts 5 different spaces for holding sunglasses.

Immediately, commenters began to make sarcastic jokes about the car.

“Does it come with a sunglass holder?” joked a user.

“Only thing missing is a sunglass holder,” added another.

A few shared strange uses for such compartments.

“Anyone else use these for taco bell hot sauce packets?” asked a commenter.

“Honestly, all these holders make sense: driver glasses, passenger glasses, tissues, wetwipes, and tablet holder for the kids in the back. Wish my car had that,” offered a second.

Unbelievably, the TikToker did not even mention all of the ceiling storage available in the car. In a video posted to YouTube by user Driven Companion, the YouTuber notes that the car actually contains 6 ceiling storage spaces throughout the vehicle.

In this video, the YouTuber says that, in his view, Nissan “got a little bit out of hand with storage compartments,” though he notes that two of the storage compartments were likely for CDs rather than sunglasses.

The owner’s manual for the vehicle simply lists the ceiling storage as “bins,” apartment from the frontmost compartment which is, in fact, listed as a sunglasses holder.

Back on TikTok, users shared features—or lack thereof—in their own vehicles.

“Ok but listen as someone with no sunglass holder and so many sunglasses, I’m envious,” said a user.

“Subaru ascents with their 19 cupholders,” added a second.

“Mine comes with a pond (my seal is damaged and I have literal inches of water trapped in my car),” said a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @rulazwrldchurch via TikTok comment and Nissan via email.

