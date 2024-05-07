‘It helps tips’: Hooters bartender switches out precision spouts for regular spouts behind her managers’ backs

A Hooters bartender’s distaste for precision spouts and the amusing way she’s handling it at work is racking up support on TikTok.

@dulcepreciosa10 began an experiment back in early April, telling viewers that she was replacing one precision pour spout on the bottles of liquor during each shift with a regular spout “to see when my managers notice.”

She’s posted five of these videos since then, swapping a single spout each time as promised, all while encouraging her managers to “keep scrolling” if they happen to come across her TikTok.

For those unfamiliar, precision pour spouts are spouts that attach to bottles and only allow the alcohol to flow out in a predetermined amount. The intent is to provide a precisely measured amount of alcohol for a mixed drink or shot to maximize the profits penny-pinching restaurants and bars are raking in. PrecisionPour.com also claims that their products in particular measure more accurately than shot glasses, while blasting “unscrupulous bartenders” who over-pour on purpose for a better tip.

Other bartenders watching @dulcepreciosa10’s experiment do not seem to have pleasant opinions on precision pour spouts, regardless of whether they’re considering the possible tip or not.

“Those precision pour spouts way under pour 99% of the time,” one commenter claimed, while another called them “the bane of my existence.”

“The precision spouts in my bar are an ounce and a quarter but they always cut off at like .5,” a further user agreed.

“Every bar on a street in frisco texas got shut down cuz they used those precision pours,” another viewer claimed. “They only were giving 70% of shot and selling it as a full shot. they paid a healthy fine.”

As many pointed out, a good bartender learns how to free pour by mastering the right rhythm and speed to count to four while doing so, so that each number equals half an ounce. It lets them work quickly and accurately once they get it down.

“if you can’t properly pour with a count, you shouldn’t be a bartender,” one user wrote.

And while accuracy and ease definitely seem to be chief among the reasons people in this particular TikToker’s comments don’t care for precision pour spouts, the topic of how it impacts tips did ultimately come up as well.

“It helps tips bc I always tip less when they have the precision spouts. I’m talking like 20% tip instead of 25-40%,” one commenter said. Another wrote that their local bar stopped using precision spouts almost immediately because all the regulars did the same.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dulcepreciosa10 via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.