‘I won $700 on a white line’: Woman tests ‘white line theory’ at gas station on lottery scratch-offs

Lottery and scratch-off games have long captured the imagination of players with various theories and superstitious beliefs. The latest one picking up steam on social media is the “white-line theory.”

According to the white line theory, a scratch-off ticket with a white line on the top or bottom (depending on who you ask) is more often than not a winner. TikTok user @pryncsdom0, who has recently made dozens of videos featuring scratch-off tickets, is seemingly among the subscribers to this theory.

In a video posted on April 25, the TikToker filmed herself inside a Maryland Lottery retailer hunting for scratch tickets with white lines. Accompanying her footage is a text-to-speech voice saying, “Testing the White line theory.”

She then approaches the clerk and asks, ‘Hey, can you show me which cards have that white line?’ and hands them the camera. Viewers then get to see a wide variety of tickets from their perspective behind the counter, showcasing many with the distinctive white lines on them.

The theory is divisive

Since its posting the video has gone viral. It’s accumulated an impressive 4.3 million views. It also sparked a debate about whether the white theory holds any water.

Some viewers chimed in with skepticism, questioning the validity of the white line theory.

“Bro, I worked at a gas station, the white lines and the number of the ticket means nothing,” one commenter asserted.

Another added, “I just chopped a white line, works perfectly.”

Even those with expertise joined the discussion, with one person sharing insider knowledge: “I work for a printing/label company, it doesn’t matter, they print them the same!”

The customer had mixed luck

@pryncsdom0’s had mixed luck in her scratch ticket journey on TikTok. She celebrated a $50 win from a $10 scratch-off ticket in one instance. However, her two latest videos, where she tried the Skee-Ball and the Cash Winfall tickets, unfortunately didn’t yield any winnings.

The white line theory is not new

Examples of people discussing the theory can also be found on Reddit, in the r/lottery subreddit. One redditor bragged about buying a scratch-off ticket with a white line, along with the two tickets adjacent to it. They shared they won with all three. That post was from three years ago.

