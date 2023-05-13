‘It’s always the rich ppl too’: Woman Venmo-requests everyone 25 cents after she voluntarily offers jug of Sprite

Everyone loves to save money.

However, one TikToker says a girl took penny pinching to the extreme by asking a group of people to pitch in cents for a soda that she voluntarily brought to a party.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 100,000 times, TikTok user @juliabuoscio15 shared the tale with a short caption overlaid on a video of her sporting a very disappointed look.

“Thinking about the time I went to a pregame and the girl who voluntarily brought a jug of sprite Venmo requested everyone $0.25,” it read.

Over-the-top Venmo requests have been a frequent theme in recent days. Recently, one woman claimed her friend requested $.75 after she tried some of her guacamole and another content creator claimed her friend requested $2.50 for cookie ingredients.

The comments section was flooded with messages from users who shared her disappointment and outrage.

“Lmao the audacity of some people,” user Eliu wrote.

“It’s always the rich ppl too,” user Arab Arbys said.

“And that’s 100% her parents money,” another user commented.

“That’s wild cuz I feel like I’m cheap and broke if I remind my friends about $20 or $50,” user BabyDeezus said.

Others suggested basic etiquette rules for using cash transfer apps.

“Venmo requests should almost never be for under 5$,” one user said.

Others, however, could relate to the girl’s attempt to recoup what she paid for the soda.

“I do the same thing if I bring a 30 rack,” user Dookie_Wilson wrote. “I charge a dollar a beer. Got to make my money back.”

The TikToker agreed with the position once it was initially understood that it was clear others would have to pay the buyer back.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s fair as long as people know your expecting them to pay u back,” she responded.

This is not the first time user @juliabuoscio18 has gone viral for her stories and hot takes. Her videos have racked up more than 6 million likes and discuss everything from party themes and dating a science nerd, to her take on “friends with benefits” relationships.

The Daily Dot reached out to @juliabuoscio18 via TikTok comments but did not receive a response by the time of publication.