‘I swear we can’t have NOTHINGGGGG’: Woman issues warning on gel manicures—especially for people with darker skin

A woman took to TikTok to issue a PSA about the possibilities of getting skin cancer from getting gel manicures. In a viral video that has racked up over 1.4 million views, user Jordan (@jordanmaarie) warned: “DO NOT GET GEL MANICURES.”

”If you regularly get manicures, especially if you have darker skin, I need you to tap into what my dermatologist told me,” she began in the clip.

Jordan then explained that about a year ago, she discovered a brown line on her nail. At first, she thought the line might have been a stain from polish from a previous manicure. However, when the line remained after a year and did not grow out, she became concerned.

She had every reason to be concerned.

Eventually, her dermatologist reportedly warned the line could be indicative of a more serious issue.

Do gel manicures cause cancer?

“As soon as I said the word manicure, she stopped me and she was like ‘Do you get gel manicures?'” the TikToker said.

That’s when the doctor issued her warning.

“Then she told me she does not recommend any of her patients, especially patients with darker skin, get gel manicures,” she continued.

The dermatologist explained that the UV light used to cure the gel could be harmful to the skin.

“Her concern was that because skin cancer is so… highly prevalent in nails,” the TikToker said. “Especially for people with darker skin tones.”

Ultimately, the TikToker noted the longterm effects of exposure to repeated and prolonged exposure to UV rays had unknown health impacts.

She also said her doctor recommended gel nail polish should only be used “sparingly.”

According to an NBC article, gel manicures can causes premature aging, wrinkles, dark spots and thinning of the skin. It also increases the risk of skin cancer.

Another article also noted a study linked nail polish lamps to DNA damage and cancer-causing cell mutations.

In the comments section, many lamented the loss of being able to get gel manicures without fearing health consequences.

“I swear we can’t have NOTHINGGGGG,” user KeedenNah 🇸🇸 wrote.

“It’s always something,” user Alisha said. “Bottled water, nails, the food, cleaning products, our clothes. I’m tired.”

Others offered up tips for safely getting manicures.

“Nail tech here ,” user Major said. “Your tech to use a LED lamp instead of UV. it cures quicker with weaker rays!”

Many TikTokers have gone viral with videos about the dangers of gel manicures. One woman said her at-home gel manicure routine gave her a severe allergic reaction. Another went viral for a similar stories about suffering dire consequences after getting a Gel-X manicure at a salon.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via email for comment and more information.