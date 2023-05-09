‘Do not do gel nails at home’: Woman says at-home manicure gave her allergy to ingredient common in ‘literally all of our f*cking products’

A TikToker recently shared a public service announcement about the potential long-term dangers of using at-home gel manicure products after developing a severe allergy to one of the ingredients.

In a nearly three-minute video, Alina (@alina.gene) explained that she used to consistently do gel manicure sets at home versus at a salon to save money. She was forced to stop, however, after developing an acrylate allergy—which could have a dire impact on her health. As of Tuesday morning, her video had more than 580,000 views.

Acrylate is found in a number of products, including plastics, adhesives, paints, and nail polishes. It is also commonly used in the production of hygienic medical products, detergents, and wastewater treatment chemicals, according to an article in ScienceDirect.

“Because arylates are in literally all of our fucking products, you are constantly exposed to it and you are constantly getting more and more of a reaction,” Alina explained.

While acrylate allergies usually cause contact dermatitis—in which the area that came in contact with the substance will itch, burn, scale, or break out into hives or blisters—Alina said that it led the most “exquisite pain” she’s ever felt.

Alina also said that she tried to go back to regular nail polish, as opposed to gel or dip polish, but that it sent a “burning fiery pain” into her joints. She showed viewers bins with dozens of polishes and manicure materials she had to toss due to her allergy.

She went on to explain that her allergy will impact far more than her day-to-day beauty routine. Acrylates are widely used in dentistry, for example, and Alina said that she’s now allergic to “all of the materials that they use to make crowns, implants, veneers, and dentures.” She also anticipated that she wouldn’t be eligible for future surgeries due to her allergy.

“It’s not just dentistry. Every time a doctor needs to adhere something to your bone, they’re gonna use acrylates,” Alina said. “A lifetime of untreatable pain because I wanted to save money on pretty nails.”

