‘The beginning had me thinking I could do this too. The ending made me realize I don’t want to’: Man tries gasoline wasp nest hack. It’s a fail

A gasoline-in-a-cup wasp nest hack has been making the rounds on TikTok for some time now, and the pest control trick promises users the ability to kill throngs of the winged, stabby critters using nothing but a container and some gasoline. However, for one person the trick went sideways, resulting in a stung finger.

TikTok creator @lakenseegers recorded her significant other placing a cup of gasoline over a wasp nest in the hopes of capturing the menacing creatures. The video has been viewed more than a million times and has more than 60,000 likes.

In the video, @lakenseegers and her man found out just how quickly this hack can become an epic fail.

♬ original sound – lakenseegers @lakenseegers Why does everything become hysterically funny when im not suppose to laugh😭 Big fail on the second hive. Stung finger and suddenly I had the “worst” idea #youbeokay

In the first of two attempts the man, referred to as Casey, placed a plastic McDonald’s cup filled with gasoline over the nest, and the wasps immediately started falling inside. But what happens next was not so pretty. Perhaps feeling a little overconfident, Casey placed a cup over a second nest in a different part of the house and, upon setting it, he immediately started shifting around in an attempt to properly secure the cup, but a few wasps snuck out the top.

“Oh f*ck babe,” he yelped as the entire cup comes crashing to the ground sending a handful of little angry creatures flying around their yard.

One user appropriately commented, “The beginning had me thinking I could do this too. The ending made me realize I don’t want to.”

@lakenseegers responded, “Not worth it. Good laugh though.”

“I screamed when the second one dropped,” another commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lakenseegers via TikTok comment for further information.

TikTok creator Kylie Gonzalez (@kyliejordan998) helped to kick off the gasoline-wasp trend that went viral. In her video, which now has a whopping 34.2M views, Kylie’s husband places a cup partially filled with gasoline over a wasp nest on an outdoor ceiling. The bugs’ bodies start to fall into the little pool of gasoline seemingly knocked out by the ethanol vapors.

Other TikTokers have recorded themselves jumping on the gasoline-wasp-killing bandwagon. One user, Joanna Vasquez (@jojo11rsr), documented her success with 2 million a clip that’s accrused views and counting.

There are also a number of wasp hack fails. One user named Jess (@jess_lee13) posted this video titled “wasp removal gone wrong” of her man very tepidly approaching a nest, seeming nervous at the prospect of this at-home trick. Upon placing his cup, which some may argue was too small for the job, he fumbles as the nest comes crashing down sending him frantically trying to keep his cool and not lose grip.

If you are intent on taking care of your wasp problem yourself, this pest control company recommends the following: wear a slew of protective gear: gloves, long-sleeve shirt, jeans/pants, and a scarf, too, to keep the critters from stinging your neck. According to the company ABC Home & Commercial Services, wasps are highly attracted to the smell of diesel fuel, but being submerged in it can be lethal for them.

If you’re going to use the gasoline trick on a wasp’s nest, it would probably be a good idea to wear proper footwear to keep you stable, along with a chair or ladder to make sure your arm doesn’t get tired.