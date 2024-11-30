‘If they offered this for free it would still be too expensive’: Shopper buys Free People’s $8 ‘surprise ball.’ She can’t believe what’s inside

During the holiday season, many companies roll out mystery boxes, advent calendars, and surprise bags, packaging everyday products as limited-time experiences.

Recently, retail company Free People decided to do the same, offering what they called a “surprise ball” for $8. One shopper was indeed surprised—but not for the right reasons.

In her video, TikTok user Quinn (@peachonearth) which has already amassed 977,300 views, takes viewers along as she unravels the tiny ball of mystery.

“Hey guys, I went to Free People and I found this little unraveling ball,” she begins, holding up the item. “It was $8. It’s supposed to have, I think, five things in it,” she explains.

What’s inside the Free People surprise ball?

As Quinn starts unwrapping, there’s a lot of paper involved, building up anticipation for what’s inside. Finally, she reveals the first item. She says, “OK. First thing we got was this temporary tattoo of a mushroom.”

The second item, which looks like a small three-leaf clover pendant leaves her a little intrigued but confused.

“This is kind of cute,” she says. “It says it’s an embossed image with a rare antique machine. As these presses wear out, the images become extinct. What?”

Next up is a tiny crystal that’s almost too small to hold. “It’s this tiny, tiny, tiny little crystal,” Quinn says, showing the small item between her fingers. “I’m guessing it’s just a quartz… I don’t know what shape this is. If you know what shape this is, comment down below,” Quinn asks the audience.

She continues unraveling, eventually hearing something inside. “I hear something, two things,” she says, pulling out two more items: A violin pendant and a small bead in the shape of a heart.

“There’s this little, I think it’s a violin… And then there’s this little baby bead that’s a heart,” she says, describing the items.

After showing all the items, Quinn gives her final thoughts on the surprise ball. “So in conclusion, this is what we got,” she says, holding up the five items. “It was five things. Definitely a little questionable if it was worth $8, but go off Free People.”

Are mystery items worth it?

While some people enjoy what they receive in mystery boxes—like a customer with Michael’s grab bag last year—others remain skeptical.

For example, when a Reddit user asked on an Etsy subreddit whether mystery boxes were worth it, most commenters agreed they’re not.

According to them, businesses typically use these boxes to offload unsold or slow-moving inventory, which might otherwise go to waste. By marketing these items as part of a “surprise,” shops can attract customers willing to pay more than they would for the individual items.

However, one commenter did point out a scenario where it might be worth it.

“The only time I buy them is if it’s genuinely a tiny business that hand-makes things like custom jewelry or crochet plushies, etc.,” wrote one user.

Viewers were not impressed

In the comments, users were amused but not impressed.

“So they swept up the back room and sell it now?” asked one user sarcastically.

“They’re like the gifts crows give to people who feed them,” joked another.

“This surprise ball could have been an email,” humorously offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Quinn via TikTok comments. We’ve also contacted Free People via email.

