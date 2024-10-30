‘Nah that was a trap’: Food delivery driver picks up order. Then she realizes where it’s going to

A food delivery driver went viral after narrowly avoiding a skirmish with the police. Patrice (@patricereallydontcare) begins her clip by saying, “OK, y’all. Tell me if I’m damn [expletive] wrong because I’mma cancel these people’s order. I’m sorry to tell you, but you’re not getting your food.”

She goes on to explain how she “specifically picked the north side” of town to avoid the police station.

Why did the driver not want to deliver to the police station?

“OK, I pick up the order,” she says. “Guess where they got me delivering to? If you guess the police station, you would be … correct. And a [expletive] got several [expletive] warrants. So what the [expletive] do I look like bringing your food up into the … police station, so they can get me? I’m not getting that.”

She continues, “I am never turning myself in, so do your job. … Come find me. If you want this food, you better pick it … up.”

Patrice also anticipates some viewers’ responses, adding, “Somebody might say, ‘Oh, officers need to eat, too.’ That’s too … bad. That’s too … bad. You’re not getting your food. I’m sorry to tell you, your order is canceled.”

Ironically, Patrice then shares that she was considering handing herself in but was left skeptical by this specific order. “Is this a plot?” she asks. “Are y’all trying to get me? Because at this point, I’m going home; I’m eating your food. Sorry to tell you, but why would you get your [food] delivered to the police station?”

Viewers relate to wanting to avoid the police station

The video has amassed 38,300 views.

In the video description, Patrice added that her crime was just an unpaid traffic ticket—but she remained suspicious.

For the most part, commenters found Patrice’s situation relatable. “I woulda canceled it with no warrants cuz hell nah,” one wrote.

“Nah, that was a trap,” another added. “They getting too creative.”

A third joked, “They gonna get you!”

In a further comment, Patrice shared why she remained suspicious of the police. “Last time I was in there, there was a girl that said she had JUST paid for her ticket and they still booked her,” she claimed.

Multiple delivery drivers seem to be ending up in trouble with the law as of late. TikTok user Abby (@abby.rs_) went viral after recording an Amazon delivery driver drove into a parked car before fleeing the scene.

“I left a note on the car, so they [the car owner] have my contact information,” she said. “They have reported it to the police, and the police have contacted me.”

Food deliveries for cops

Food delivery drivers who have delivered to cops before have shared their experiences online. And it seems like Patrice was right to be weary about delivering to a police station.

One Uber Eats driver shared on Reddit that they were pulled over by the cop they were trying to deliver to. Even if he intended for it to be a joke, commenters felt like this was a rude move on the cop’s part. That’s especially considering the driver was already “nervous” to make the delivery because they had a broken taillight.

And another Uber Eats delivery driver claimed the cop they were delivering to inspected their tags before accepting the order. “Kind of a [expletive] move on his part to check my tags…especially since i delivered quick. But hey, cops gotta be cops right,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patrice via email and TikTok comment.

