‘Can I have what you’re having please?’: Customer says she caught fast-food workers having sex via drive-thru speaker

One TikToker thought she was pulling up to a drive-thru to order Mexican food, but instead stumbled on what she believes was two employees engaging in illicit activities while on the job.

The whole thing went down at about 4:30am after a night out when user @user5832115618126 says she pulled into a Filbert’s restaurant in Tucson, Arizona. Instead of being greeted by a worker ready to take her order, the TikToker says she heard employees having sex through the drive-thru speaker.

The video she uploaded that captured the alleged sex noises has been liked over 650,000 times and viewed more than 10 million times. She urged her viewers to listen and cautioned them that it may change their views on the eatery.

“After this, you guys are not going to want to ever go and visit any Filberto’s,” she said. The chain operates in three states and across 55 locations.

Most commenters agreed and were shocked by her discovery, but others found humor in the incident.

“hi, can I have what you’re having please? thank you,” commenter Devon Johnson wrote.

“Don’t ask for sauce,” another wrote.

“Bouta apply,” user Aaliyah commented.

This is not the first time a TikToker has reported workers doing the dirty while on the job. Back in August 2022, one user claimed workers were having sex at a Wingstop restaurant. That video racked in 6.5 million views.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Filberto’s location where the TikToker alleges the incident took place via phone, but received no response by time of publication. @user5832115618126 was also contacted via TikTok comment and the story will be updated to reflect any future responses