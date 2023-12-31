‘Here are some snacks for your trouble’: Woman tries bribing FedEx driver so he will leave her package at the door. Did it work?

Getting packages delivered to your door isn’t always as easy as it initially seems.

Numerous tales of delivery gone awry have gone viral in previous months; for example, one user showed a group of dogs tearing open a package before it could be delivered. Another claimed he was given the option to have his package delivered at 4am. A further TikToker demonstrated how his FedEx delivery, which was clearly labeled “do not bend,” ended up bent to fit inside his mailbox.

Now, another user’s delivery story has sparked discussion on TikTok. In a video with over 1.6 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Kim Askins (@calmingthecrazies) says that she is waiting for a package, but that she might not be home to intercept it. As a result, she needs to leave a note for her FedEx driver—and feels the need to “bribe” them so they will actually read it and follow its directions.

As she shows in the video, this “bribe” includes several drinks and snacks.

“Dear Fed Ex Delivery person,” the note reads, “Please help me out by NOT ringing the doorbell and placing this blanket over the packages. My son is normally oblivious to things like this, but today could be the day for that to change. Here are some snacks for your trouble. Thank you!”

In the comments section, users questioned if such a tactic would be effective.

“Nah, fedex will ‘attempt’ to deliver it without even stopping the truck, then you can go pick it up in Walgreens in 2 weeks when they find it,” said a commenter.

“I don’t even bother trying anymore,” another shared. “All plans are canceled so I can stare out the window for the FedEx delivery guy.”

However, in the comments, Askins reveals that all the trouble she went through was not necessary.

“Well, thankfully I made it home on time,” she wrote. “He was new and didn’t read my notes.”

That said, others claimed that her efforts would have been appreciated by other drivers.

“Lol, as a wife of a FedEx driver my husband would definitely do it. Especially if the bribe was snacks because he don’t eat all day while delivering,” explained a user.

“I’m a FedEx driver and the way you would be my absolute favorite person to deliver to!” exclaimed a second.

