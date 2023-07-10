‘F*ck you FedEx’: Customer slams FedEx for ruining package that specifically said ‘do not bend’

A man’s grievance with FedEx went viral on TikTok after he shared how the shipping company ruined his package despite it explicitly writing “do not bend” on it.

The video featured TikTok user Aaron Gould (@aarongould) where he holds up his bent package to show his 185,000 followers. In the clip, he points to the sticker where it reads, “FRAGILE. DO NOT BEND.” Next, the content creator revealed on the side where it reads, “FedEx.” Then, he concluded the video by saying, “F*ck you, FedEx,” and placed the package down.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gould via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and FedEx via press email. The video racked up 146,000 views within 24 hours, where viewers agreed with Gould about the delivery company’s affinity for ruining customers’ packages.

“If fedex isn’t running over my packages they are delivering them to the wrong house. My least fav carrier,” one viewer said.

“Why do people still use FedEx? When UPS goes on strike I’d rather wait till after the strike than use FedEx,” a second remarked.

“I only ever have problems with FedEx. Literally never any other shipping/mail service,” a third wrote.

However, some urged the content creator to complain to FedEx about it.

“Call FedEx and collect on the insurance on it. Enough people do that and they’ll crack down on their drivers that do it,” one user urged.

“Nah go to the FedEx office after taking pics of package, tell them you want full replacement and refund of package,” a second suggested.

In addition, others shared their experiences with FedEx.

“I had this done with my diploma and she said ‘well it didn’t say don’t bend’ it had a warning just like this,” one person shared.

“They are the worst! tossed my solar panels over my fence to a concrete slab. I found them a week later,” a second recalled.

“I just got an inflatable paddle board shipped by FedEx with a puncture hole. It leaks. Thanks FedEx,” a third commented.

Many commenters speculated FedEx shoved Gould’s package into the mailbox, causing it to bend. Gould confirmed in a comment that this was indeed the case.

For context, U.S. mailboxes are specifically reserved for the United States Postal Service packages, meaning it is illegal for other carriers, such as UPS and FedEx, to use them for their own deliveries.