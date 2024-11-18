‘Ain’t that the whole point of farming?’: Farmer says it’s illegal to reuse and grow their own seeds, claims it makes groceries more expensive

A TikTok user just learned that it’s illegal for farmers to reuse and grow their own seeds, which they claim makes groceries more expensive.

Featured Video

TikTok user Brenda Trott (@brendatrott) frequently shares videos of her everyday life on the social media platform. On Oct. 19, she posted a video of a man dressed in overalls holding a cotton plant.

In the caption, Trott writes, “It is NOT LEGAL for farmers to save and reuse seeds… THAT is why your groceries are high.”

Is it illegal for farmers to reuse and grow their own seeds?

The Daily Dot reported on seed politics earlier this month when TikToker Hayden Fox went viral with a video explaining why. According to Fox, “major seed manufacturers” are able to keep food prices high through annual seed subscriptions. Essentially, Fox says, farmers own the right to plant the seeds, but not the “genetics.”

Advertisement

Farmers used to take the seeds from their crops and use them to plant the next year. However, the rise of the commercial seed industry in the late 19th century eventually led to a demand for hybrid seeds, the rights to which are owned by the companies that created them. Over time, the seed industry consolidated and is now dominated by a short list of companies.

Food & Water Watch argues that corporate consolidation contributes to rising food costs. “Decades ago, the U.S. took consolidation seriously, but more recent administrations have sided with corporations over families,” reads a March 2024 blog post. “They failed to stop mergers and acquisitions or the unfair practices that big corporations use to cement their reign. As a result, food prices are soaring, while CEOs and shareholders pocket unprecedented profits.”

Viewers react to the information

The video has amassed more than 3.7 million views as of Monday. In the comments section, viewers rage about the state of the farming industry. Several users mention Monsanto, which was one of first major companies to genetically modify plant seeds. The company, which was purchased by German pharmaceutical company Bayer in 2016, is also associated with several other controversies, in particular its use of toxic chemicals.

Advertisement

“Ain’t that the whole point of farming,” one user wrote.

“Finally people are talking about Monsanto again,” wrote a second user. “I wrote a paper on them in high school and was flabbergasted with what they got away with.”

However, a third user stated, “Corn ships are $8.95. The cost of corn has crashed. The reason is inflation, the cost of labor, and fuel.”

Another user wrote, “Even if that isn’t why the grocery prices are high, that is absolutely insane and unfair to farmers.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Trott via TikTok comment and direct message. We also contacted Bayer for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.