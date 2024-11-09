‘Even farming is now subscription-based’: Farmer says they aren’t allowed to grow their own seeds, making food for customers more expensive

A farmer says that major American agriculture corporations are holding them “hostage” by charging them for the “right” to plant their seeds every year.

In a video with over 779,000 views, TikToker Hayden Fox (@haydenjfox) responds to a video of a woman asking, “Did y’all know that farmers aren’t allowed to save and reuse their seeds for the crops that they grow?”

“As a farmer who grows these seeds, we don’t appreciate you telling the truth,” Fox jokes.

He explains that major seed manufacturers—such as Monsanto, DuPont, and Syngenta, which he doesn’t directly name in his video—are keeping food prices high by holding farmers “hostage” with annual subscriptions to their seeds.

Monsanto, DuPont, and Syngenta combined account for over 47% of the worldwide proprietary seed market, according to a report by ETC group.

“Farmers don’t own their seeds. They pay for the right to plant them,” he says.

Fox shows a clip of his cornfield. “This is my corn,” he says. “But I don’t own the genetics to my own corn. So, if I harvest my corn and try to plant more, that’s illegal.”

How do seed manufacturers control farmers?

Fox explains that when farmers buy seeds from major manufacturers, the corporation makes them sign a contract.

“Meaning the seed company can come onto your property, dig up your plant, and check for their genetics,” Fox says. Each proprietary seed company sells seeds with a slightly different genetic profile, thanks to the creation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Fox says it also means you can still be sued if your neighbor gets seeds from another manufacturer and the plants cross-pollinate—even on accident.

However, in 2013, Monsanto claimed that it would not sue farmers for accidental cross-pollination in court—which means their statement is now a legal record.

The Daily Dot reached out to Monsanto, DuPont, and Syngenta via email for further comment on their seed contracts.

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers criticize the practices of proprietary seed companies.

“Even farming is now subscription-based. Wow. It’s the fact that we keep allowing these things to happen,” one says.

“Farmers use to use the seeds they saved for the next year. Till Monsanto came in and sued all the farmers doing it,” another writes.

“Okay, but the cross-pollination part is wild…..As if u have control over the pollination of plants,” a third adds.

Others suggest how farmers can push for a change.

“I say farmers just ignore this altogether. Band together. Force the change,” a commenter offers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fox via TikTok and Instagram direct message.



