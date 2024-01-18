‘I didn’t have a Roman Empire until now’: Woman says she lived with a famous underwear model who was a ‘kleptomaniac’ and ‘pathological liar.’ It got worse

A TikToker went viral after she shared the details about a nightmare roommate from her past, who she says was a popular underwear model then and an even more famous model today.

Taylor (@paretay) was recently featured on the Daily Dot after she posted a tip about a discount on Hulu subscriptions, but her latest post features a far juicer story. Taylor begins her storytime with, “When I first moved to New York, I lived with a … model who had a secret, and I kept it for 10 years, but let’s get into it.”

Taylor goes on to say that the two met through mutual friends and ended up living together with a bunch of other models, but “right off the bat, the vibes were off.” Taylor claims the roommate loved to one-up people, so she would name-drop and lie about everything, from who she was to where she came from to stories about her childhood and things that had supposedly happened to her throughout the day.

At the same time, this roommate was blowing up as a model, booking major contracts and meeting luminaries like Steven Meisel and Naomi Campbell, according to Taylor. However, instead of taking her new success in stride, Taylor says the roommate wanted all the girls in the apartment to know about it. Taylor also adds that the roommate was younger, so she chalked up some of her unsavory behavior to “an insecurity thing.”

Due to the incessant lying and other strange behaviors, Taylor says she distanced herself from the roommate a bit. But soon, Taylor also started noticing that things were missing from the apartment, “like T-shirts, skin care stuff, makeup, and then prescription pills,” she says. Taylor says a quick check-in with her other roommates revealed that they had also noticed that things were missing.

Things came to a head one day when the roommate came into the apartment wearing a shirt that Taylor claimed was actually hers. Taylor commented, “Nice shirt,” but the roommate reportedly said that she had gotten it from a campaign she worked on, even though Taylor says she knew it was hers because of makeup stains around the collar.

“Dude, you’re not slick,” the TikToker says.

After the girl had left the apartment and Taylor had another glass of wine, she says she told her other roommates, “Girls, I know what I’m doing tonight. I’m going through all of her stuff.”

Taylor says she was horrified by the things she found in this girl’s room. According to the TikToker, not only was the girl stealing clothes and beauty products, but she had also been taking her roommates’ prescription pills that she would not have even been able to use. And that wasn’t the end of it.

The grossest part, Taylor claims, is that the roommate “would keep all of her trash. Dirty, used tampons, tissues that she would, you know, wipe her nose, her butt … She’d keep them all in her suitcase that was kept in our apartment. It was so foul.”

Taylor says that she still has the pictures of the contents of that suitcase on her phone and adds that the girls put the luggage out on the apartment balcony, which immediately alleviated the smell inside. The girls also reportedly kicked the roommate out of the apartment that very same day.

Taylor says that they still run into her from time to time but that it’s very awkward and that the ex-roommate is now a “super famous model … And you guys love her on this app, but she’s a kleptomaniac with personality disorder, and she’s a pathological liar.”

The video has received 8.7 million views since it went up on Sunday. Of course, viewers were dying to know the name of the model in the comments section.

One person said, “This is now my Roman Empire. I am dying to know.” Another asked directly, “Can you please have another glass of wine and tell us who it is!!”

Taylor responded with a follow-up video saying that she would not be doxxing the girl and urged her followers “not [to] harass people online.” However, the TikToker said that she would leave clues about the girl’s identity in subsequent videos.

Another commenter zeroed in on what was arguably the most disgusting part of the story. “I’m sorry, but why is no one talking about THE SUITCASE,” they wrote. Taylor responded by uploading the photos she had taken of the suitcase.

A number of commenters also expressed sympathy for the girl and said that her behaviors were typical of someone who had been abused or who had a mental illness. “Meet mental health issues with compassion, empathy and boundaries. In that order,” said one commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment for further information.