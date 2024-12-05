‘Good catch’: Facebook Marketplace seller agrees to $500 deal. Then the customer tries to pay with $100 bills from the ATM

TikToker Robert Vessel (@robertvesseltx) asked viewers if he was being “ridiculous” in a recent situation involving a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

“So, I want to know what you guys would do in this situation,” he begins. “I posted something for sale on Facebook Marketplace, asking $750 for it. It was a good price for what it was.”

A potential buyer responded to his listing, he shares, asking if he’d accept $650. Vessel says he agreed, and the buyer mentioned that he was visiting from out of town.

The dilemma

When the buyer arrived, Vessel says he presented a dilemma.

“He says, ‘Well, here’s my problem, man. Will you take $500 for it? I don’t live here, and I had to go to the ATM, and it only let me take out $500 in cash,’” Vessel recalls.

After thinking it over, Vessel says he agreed. But when the buyer handed him five $100 bills, he says he had second thoughts.

“I looked at those $100 bills and said, ‘No, I changed my mind. I don’t want to sell it for $500.’ He said, ‘But you just agreed to it,’ and I said, ‘You told me you went to the ATM and could only get $500. I guess we’re both liars.’ I told him to leave,” Vessel explains.

The next day, Vessel says he sold the item for the full $750.

“Was I the ridiculous one here? I just don’t like being lied to. Tell me what you think. Also, has anyone ever gotten $100 bills out of an ATM? Let me know,” he asks his followers.

Vessel’s viral video has since racked up 113,000 views, with thousands of viewers weighing in with their opinions in the comments.

Can ATMs dispense $100 bills?

Many commenters agreed with Vessel’s decision, pointing out that ATMs don’t usually dispense $100 bills.

“I’ve never once seen a $100 bill come out of an ATM,” one viewer shared.

Another encouraged, “You followed your gut instinct. Never regret that. You won!”

However, some viewers disagreed, sharing that they have received $100 bills from ATMs.

“There’s an ATM I go to that gives $100 bills. It lets you choose the denominations for your withdrawal. Not common, but they do exist,” one viewer commented.

“My ATM gives me $100 bills all the time. Chase lets you choose between $20s and $100s,” another shared.

A third viewer commented, “You can get $100s out of an ATM, but $250 less than the asking price is a lot to ask.”

While ATM machines that can dispense large bills are semi-uncommon, it’s not unheard of. According to Saving Advice, several big banks do allow customers to withdraw $100 bills from ATMs, including Bank of America and Chase.

Chase offers machines that dispense $5s, $20s, and $100s. Bank of America offers machines that dispense $10s, $20s, and $100s. Select Wells Fargo machines dispense $100 bills, though most only dispense $20s and $50s.

And, of course, with all of these there may be withdrawal limits to consider.

