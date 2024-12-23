‘Ulta and Sephora fighting with 20% off sales’: Ex-Ulta Beauty manager breaks down the best year-end deals

In a recent TikTok video, former Ulta Beauty manager Jennie (@greeneggsandglam) lays out her top recommendations to get the most out of Ulta Beauty’s holiday sale. With years of insider experience, she revealed her top strategies for scoring the best deals, including leveraging free gifts with purchases, double discounts, and value sets.

“The absolute best time to shop at Ulta—other than the 21 Days of Beauty—is when they have their 20% off literally everything coupon,” Jennie explained. “I worked at Ulta for four years. I used to be a manager. Let me tell you what you should pick up.”

Here are some standout deals from her video, which has already garnered 126,000 views since its recent upload.

The Daily Dot has independently corroborated the deals she’s touting with what’s listed online.

The top recommendations for Ulta’s holiday sale were the sets

Jeannie started her list off with a showstopper: the Estée Lauder Show Your Glow Skincare Set. “My jaw is on the floor with this set,” she began.

The set includes four full-sized products: a serum, cream, primer, and mascara, along with a travel-sized cleanser. Valued at $246, it’s available for only $48 after the discount—a deal Jeannie could not believe.

“Are you [expletive] kidding me? Less than $10 each? That is insane!” she exclaimed.

The next set offers a deep discount and value for your money. The Drybar You Had Me At Blowout set includes the best-selling Double Shot blow-dryer brush, a full-sized Prep Rally Prime & Prep detangler, a full-sized Detox dry shampoo, a travel-sized Triple Sec 3-in-1 finishing spray, a travel-sized Final Call Frizz and Static control mist. Valued at $240, it’s now reduced to just $92.80 with the coupon.

“The tool itself is $155. Let that sink in!” she emphasized.

Lastly, the Real Techniques Midnight Merry brush and sponge set is a favorite that Jeannie can personally vouch for, as it’s already part of her collection. “Truly, every single one of these brushes is phenomenal,” she said. “I have them and I use them often.”

With the coupon, the set would be only $16.80. “That’s the equivalent of buying like two brushes and getting everything else for free,” she added.

Duck Plump Lip Plumping Essentials kit

All of the NYX holiday kits are on sale, but the Limited Edition Duck Plump Lip Essentials kit stands out as the best value, earning a spot on Jeannie’s recommendations list.

The set comes with four full-sized plumpers and two full-sized lip liners. A $68 value, the sale and discount reduce the price to $27.84.

“That breaks it down to $4.64 per product,” she noted.

Moondust Space Cowboy glitter eyeshadow palette

The next recommendation on Jeannie’s list is a deal she wishes she had waited for. “I am so annoyed because I bought this when it was 30% off for Black Friday,” she admitted. “Now it’s 50% off.”

The product in question is the Ulta-exclusive Limited Edition Urban Decay Moondust Space Cowboy palette. With an additional 20% discount, the price has dropped to just $19.60.

“It’s literally less than $20. I’m salty,” she said.

The Lancôme gift with purchase

The grand finale of Jeannie’s video is the Lancôme sale, which features a stackable discount, a free gift with purchase, and even more savings with the 20% off coupon. “We need to talk about this,” Jeannie prefixed.

Any $42 or more Lancôme purchase can receive the Lancôme Holiday Beauty Box for $79. The holiday box includes 11 of their best sellers, nine of which are full-sized products.

Jeannie also makes some recommendations to help you achieve the $42 limit. The Lacôme Lashes For Every Occasion Mascara Holiday Gift Set comes with four full-sized mascaras for $67. The 20% off coupon offers even more savings.

For those on a budget, the La Vie Est Belle and Idôle Fragrance Holiday Gift Set costs $45 before the coupon.

On the other hand, you could also land a free gift with purchase if you purchase one of Lacôme fragrances—while stacking on the 20% off coupon for the maximum savings.

The Ulta holiday sale recommendations were a hit

Grateful fans filled the comment section, thanking Jennie for sharing the scoop on the best deals for the holidays.

“I literally could not get through this video without stopping and going straight to my Ulta app! Thank you!,” one comment read.

“Doing the work over here I see,” another person said.

Someone else joked, “Ulta and Sephora fighting with 20% off sales.”

Jennie did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok Direct Message.

