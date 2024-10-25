‘I used to suffer with this’: Medical esthetician reveals at-home treatment for ‘strawberry bumps’

Medical esthetician Maja Naruszewick recently revealed an affordable, at-home regimen to treat keratosis pilaris.

Keratosis pilaris (KP) refers to raised red bumps on the skin. The condition is also referred to as “strawberry marks” or “strawberry bumps.” It’s caused by a buildup of keratin, which clogs hair follicles.

Millions suffer from it. Anywhere from 50% to 80% of teens and 40% of adults will develop KP at some point, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Thanks to Naruszewick, they may now have an easy to to get relief.

Where do people get KP?

In the TikTok, Naruszewick begins by explaining more about KP.

“KP bumps can be anywhere on the body,” Naruszewick says. “[They] can literally be on the back of your arms. It could be on your legs. It can be on your butt.”

“I used to suffer with this,” Naruszewick says. “I actually got rid of mine, and I don’t have [the bumps] anymore.”

Naruszewick claims that with the right treatment, it is possible to significantly reduce or even eliminate the bumps.

How do you get rid of it?

According to Naruszewick, you can get rid of or significantly reduce the appearance of strawberry bumps by exfoliating “aggressively.”

To “quickly” get rid of KP, Naruszewick recommends a 30% glycolic acid solution from Peter Thomas Roth called Even Smoother Instant Reveal Facial Peel.

The company claims that the peel gives you brighter, smoother skin.

Naruszewick says she swears by the peel’s effectiveness at treating KP. She describes it as aggressive and highly potent.

Naruszewick recommends limiting facial application to once every two weeks, given the sensitivity of our faces.

“When it comes to skin on her body, we can do more aggressive treatments because our body has thicker skin,” she says.

How do you apply the peel?

In the video, Naruszewick demonstrates on her own legs, applying the peel with the applicator that comes in each single-use pack.

She recommends applying the glycolic acid solution every three days up to eight times. The process involves saturating a pad and applying it to areas affected by KP.

Although users may feel a tingling sensation—a common effect of chemical exfoliants—she reassures viewers that this is completely normal.

Once applied, the solution should be left on for 10 minutes before being rinsed off.

After washing it off, Naruszewick recommends using cocokind retinol body cream.

“This is just gonna enhance the exfoliating cell turnover,” she says.

She says the cocokind retinol cream should be applied nightly to continue the exfoliation process and maintain smooth skin.

“You’re going to have the most stunning, smooth, KP-free body,” Naruszewick promises.

How much does it cost?

Naruszewick says that the peel costs $48 for a pack of eight, meaning each application costs roughly $6—a more affordable alternative to the $200 medical spas typically charge for similar treatments.

The Daily Dot found the peel for $35 on Peter Thomas Roth’s website.

She also praises how much product is in each mask. After covering both her legs, she says she still has solution left.

The retinol body cream is available at major retailers like Walmart and Target or on cocokind’s website for $22.

In the comments, cocokind thanked Naruszewick for “the love.”

Naruszewick has an Amazon shop where she earns commission for sales. At present, the products she recommends for KP do not appear to be on the page.

Risks associated with skin peels

At-home skin peels can lead to redness, irritation or hyperpigmentation for up to several weeks, according to the New York Times.

Glycolic acid peels can cause peeling for up to 10 days after. They can also cause scabs or a change in skin color, according to Elevation Dermatology.

Misusing the product reportedly carries a risk of blistering, scarring or chemical burns. This may be why the Food and Drug Administration recommends only using some highly-concentrated peels under supervision of a professional.

Any other ways to treat KP?

One viewer suggested the Naturium retinol lotion to treat KP, while another suggested cutting out gluten.

Naruszewick agreed that gluten sensitivity or intolerance can cause KP and said she was going to try Naturium’s lotion.

Naruszewick’s TikTok explaining her exfoliation routine for KP has nearly half a million views.

Naruszewick has not responded to the Daily Dot’s questions. Peter Thomas Roth did not respond to an inquiry.

