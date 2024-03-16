Man shows what ‘temporary’ Ephemeral tattoo looks like 2 years later

A man went viral on TikTok after showing viewers his so-called “temporary” tattoo that hadn’t faded yet.

Brandon Wake (@heybrandonwakeup), who lives in San Francisco, Calif., said that he received an Ephemeral tattoo “two full years” ago. The brand engineered tattoo ink supposedly disappears over time.

“Remember a couple of years ago when we had those Ephemeral tattoos that were supposed to last only nine to 12 months? Well, I got one and I’m here to give you an update,” Wake said. Next, he promised to show viewers what his ink now looked like.

“And, remember, at the time, they were telling us they would fully fade between nine and 15 months after you got it,” he said.

But more than 24 months later, his tattoo was still very much visible. Indeed, in the video, viewers see a large deer tattooed onto Wake’s upper thigh.

“Two years. Temporary tattoo,” Wake said sarcastically.

He then showed viewers a close-up of the tattoos “details,” which were very much visible despite its supposed lack of permanence. The fact that the tattoo was still prominent on his body led Wake to suggest that Ephemeral misled customers.

“They scammed us,” he said.

Wake said his primary concern was that he’d now have an “ugly” fading tattoo on his body for longer than he anticipated. “I obviously feel lied to,” he said, in part, because Ephemeral has since closed its studios. As of Saturday morning, Wake’s clip had over 1.6 million views.

The San Francisco Chronicle and Fast Company both reported in November 2022 that many people who received Ephemeral tattoos said the so-called temporary ink was still strongly visible beyond the 15-month mark. In its write-up Fast Company noted that the company stated on its consent forms that “the tattoo may last shorter or longer than its touted 9-to-15-month range.”

Since then, though, a number of Ephemeral tattoo customers have taken to social media to blast the company for lying about its disappearing ink.

A handful of people who watched Wake’s video felt similarly bamboozled.

“Mine is still here 2.5 years later,” one person shared. “It’s a chicken on a skateboard.”

Others, meanwhile, offered advice for how Wake could make the best of his situation.

“Honestly it looks good. Just make it permanent,” one person suggested.

“I would just get it permanently outlined and have it done in watercolor,” another added. “The design isn’t bad honestly.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wake via TikTok comment and to Ephemeral by email.