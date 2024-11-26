‘I know he left some evidence’: Enterprise Rent-A-Car customer drops off rental car. Then his wife demands workers show it to her

Kayla (@kaylalaughsoutloud) is a mystery shopper who shares anecdotes from her job on TikTok. She often also shares with her 100,000 followers whether she “passes” or “fails” locations, along with all of her reasons why. Her latest mystery shop was at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. And this time it wasn’t the workers who made the experience a negative one for her.

In the TikTok, Kayla says that a woman approached the counter, loudly telling employees about her husband’s infidelity.

According to the TikToker, the woman said she knew her husband was “putting hoes” inside of cars he rented from Enterprise. Furthermore, the slighted lover wanted to search the cars that her cheating partner rented. This way, she could gather evidence for their impending divorce.

The associate was stunned

Kayla said it was clear the Enterprise workers were unprepared to handle the situation.

“‘He’s cheating on me, and I know he’s renting cars from you guys, so he’s not caught. And I need to see the records of the cars he’s used. … I know he turned one in last night. And I want to get in it because I know he left some evidence,’” Kayla recalls the woman telling the worker.

Kayla says the Enterprise worker told the woman they weren’t permitted to hand over customer information. They suggested she take it up with her partner.

“She was not having it. She was threatening to come behind the counter, grab all the keys to the cars outside, and unlock them individually until she found something,” Kayla says.

Kayla says the worker threatened to call the police. She says the woman dared the worker to call the police.

Kayla says the customer’s tantrum caught the attention of the other employee on shift. Kayla says she was left without service as the Enterprise associates worked together to handle the tense scenario.

Mystery shop gone wrong

The TikToker says she was left in a bind. What should have been a 30-minute mystery shop turned into a two-hour ordeal. Kayla notes her original plan involved her asking an Enterprise worker for recommendations on a vehicle. But the incident threw a wrench into her plans.

While being forced to wait, Kayla says she emailed the mystery shop company. She says she informed it that she wasn’t able to complete the job.

Kayla says the woman ultimately ended up grabbing a chair and launching it over the counter. The mystery shopper says she felt unsafe and hoped the workers would’ve contacted authorities.

Kayla says the woman then started throwing papers before she went outside to try to open the rental vehicles. Some of the rentals were unlocked, which gave the woman the chance to search for proof of her man’s infidelity. “She starts climbing all in them,” Kayla says.

Forced to take control

Kayla says she eventually called the police herself. She says the workers made her feel like it wasn’t her place to call the police. Kayla says it was clear the woman has mental health issues and reiterates that she felt unsafe.

Kayla says the police eventually got there and made her stick around for questioning and that she eventually revealed her identity as a mystery shopper. The workers were apparently stunned by the revelation. Kayla gave them a preview of their assessment: They failed. Kayla says that while she told the workers she sympathizes with them for the terrible situation they were placed in, their inaction made it glaringly worse.

“She was in serious crisis, and no one was doing anything about it,” Kayla says.

The TikToker’s entire mystery shopping experience at Enterprise, including her chat with police, totaled to three and a half hours.

She says the workers attempted to downplay the woman’s freakout to the police.

After finally being released by police, Kayla says she had to “beg for an extension” for her other mystery shopping gigs. Thankfully, the company she works for was understanding and granted her more time to complete them.

Should the workers have called the police?

One commenter echoed Kayla’s shock. They couldn’t believe the woman’s outrage wasn’t nipped in the bud. “The employees should have stopped that after 15 mins. That’s insane,” they wrote.

“I wouldve called the police like. 5 minutes after i threatened to. 2 hours is crazy,” another said.

According to the Department of Labor (DOL), Kayla was right to expect the workers to call the police. The DOL notes this should be the case for “any individual observing violent or threatening behavior.” If the behavior “poses an immediate danger to persons or property,” emergency personnel must be contacted.

Furthermore, the workers are expected to “cooperate with law enforcement” after they’ve made the call.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Enterprise Rent-A-Car via email and to Kayla via TikTok comment for further information.

