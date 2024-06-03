‘Uncovered the brand’s deepest darkest secret‘: Woman finds something unexpected in Dyson hair tool after it breaks

This woman was surprised by what she found written in her Dyson hair dryer. What she found out next left her shaken to her core.

Dyson is a popular and rather expensive company known for its sleek designs and innovative technologies in the home appliance and personal care space.

When researching items like the best vacuum cleaner, air purifier, or hair dryer, you’ll likely find a Dyson product topping the list (or at least coming close to No. 1). While its products often come with a hefty price tag, many buyers say they’re worth it in the long run.

That’s probably what Nini (@looni.zip) thought when she purchased her Dyson blow dryer, which retails for about $430 in the United States (though she says she bought hers in Singapore). Yet, she reveals in a TikTok that’s been viewed 1 million times that she was quickly disappointed by the product quality and the possible secrets behind it.

“POV: Accidentally broke one of my Dyson attachment and uncovered the brand’s deepest darkest secret,” the text overlay on her video reads.

Inside of the broken hair diffuser attachment are the words “Made in Nepal” handwritten in black marker three to four times.

“The writing inside is a call for help :(,” a commenter speculated.

Nini reached out to Dyson customer support since the product claims to be made in Malaysia. “There are many suppliers for the Dyson spare parts,” the customer service representative said, according to a screenshot of the message.

“Ok so not all the machines made in malaysia?” Nini questioned.

“That’s right,” the worker confirmed.

Nini then Googled “Dyson made in Nepal.” She said the results left her “shooketh and in disbelief.”

Workers sued Dyson over working conditions

Human Rights Watch reported that in 2022, a group of migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh sued Dyson over working conditions at one of its supplier factories in Malaysia.

Those suing the corporation alleged they were paid below minimum wage; lived in unsanitary, overcrowded spaces, where their movements were monitored and restricted; worked 18-hour shifts, which would be over the 12-hour legal maximum; and were denied annual vacation, Jurist News reported.

While it was the Malaysian supplier that allegedly committed these offenses, the workers wanted to hold Dyson responsible since they claimed the mega-corporation was aware of the working conditions.

Dyson reportedly claimed it conducted six audits on the supplier company between Nov. 2019 and June 2021. The final in-depth audit identified major forced labor risks, yet the audit records had yet to be made public. Dyson ended its contract with the supplier company in Nov. 2021 because it wasn’t making improvements “in a timely manner.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dyson via email.

Nini’s video has hundreds of comments, most expressing disappointment in the brand.

“The least they could’ve done with that insane price tag is… better welfare for the very people that made their products available in the first place. smh i can never understand these big brands,” a commenter wrote.

“I am convinced i can’t buy anything and feel good with it,” another added.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Nini for comment via Instagram direct message.

