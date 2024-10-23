‘This is how you should be filling it’: Dunkin’ worker slams other employees for how they’re filling the Halloween Munchkin Bucket

The Dunkin’ Halloween Munchkin Bucket bucket is one of the company’s many spooky seasonal items. For $15, the purple Halloween-themed bucket comes with 50 donut holes.

A Dunkin’ press release promised that there would be “new Halloween sprinkle-covered MUNCHKINS added to the assortment.” However, some customers were left disappointed by what they received. One Dunkin’ customer’s TikTok posed the question of whether Dunkin’ was falsely advertising the bucket after she received none of the sprinkle-covered donut holes in hers. Others claimed the cost of the bucket was way too high for what one receives.

But could the unimpressive buckets be the results of workers’ errors? A TikToker is calling out her fellow Dunkin’ workers for how they are filling up the buckets.

In a video with 13.5 million views, Ashley (@ashleygrande93) demonstrates how she thinks it should be done.

“Dunkin’ employees take notes. This is how you should be filling it,” Ashley starts.

The method

She takes generous handfuls of several different kinds of donut holes, including sprinkle-covered ones, and throws them in the bucket.

Ashley clarifies why she thinks workers should be generous with their serving sizes. She wrote in the caption, “They are going in the trash anyways likkeee dont b greeedyy.”

What does Dunkin’ do with leftover food?

In 2021, Dunkin’ launched the End of Day Donation Program. Through the program, locations can donate leftover food. But because Dunkin’ operates on a franchise system, it’s left up to the store locations’ owners and managers. And many store employees have spoken out after being made to dump perfectly edible food.

The video amassed 13.5 million views.

Dunkin’ customers and employees weigh in

Dunkin’ customers expressed their disappointment with the buckets in the comments section. And workers resonated with Ashley’s video.

“I was so disappointed with my bucket it was all plain glazed when I ordered assortment. They put like 5 “Halloween” ones( just glazed with like 5 fall sprinkles),” one customer shared.

“Or they give me mostly glazed when I clearly asked for a variety,” another added.

“Especially when you throw half of it away at the end of the shift anyways,” a worker chimed in.

“Bro I never count , I always put more bc I really don’t care,” a second adde.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Dunkin’ via press email.

