‘What happened?’: Customer accuses Dunkin’ of false advertising after ordering the Halloween bucket

If you’re a Dunkin’ regular and love Halloween, its newest spooky seasonal item is calling your name. However, hopefully, you have more luck with the Munchkin donuts in the Halloween bucket than this customer.

What happened?

Lauren (@sandwhichmakerx5) made a video about the Halloween bucket of Munchkins they got from Dunkin’ Donuts and their disappointment.

“I’m looking as shown in the advertisement for these that there’s Munchkins with sprinkles on it. Did anybody else get those?” they say while showing viewers a bucket of Munchkins without any sprinkles on them.

The text overlay reads, “I’m so sad. I wanted sprinkles.” The Daily Dot has previously covered this year’s Halloween bucket and customers’ feelings about whether it’s worth it.

The video has over 120,400 views and 232 comments.

What’s the Dunkin’ Donuts Halloween Bucket?

The Halloween bucket is just one of the many items that Dunkin’ has rolled out for the fall. One item is the Potion Macchiato, which is an ube marshmallow-flavored, two-toned drink with a purple bottom half. There’s also a spider donut with a Munchikin in the middle of it. And as Lauren mentioned, the bucket includes several Munchkins. “The purple bucket, illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50-count assortment of MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered MUNCHKINS added to the assortment,” the Dunkin’ press release of the bucket reads. All the promotional photos of the bucket feature the sprinkle-covered donut holes.

Perhaps Lauren didn’t miss out on too much. One YouTuber reviews the sprinkle Munchkin and didn’t have too much of a raving review. They were dissatisfied that the sprinkles were on a plain glazed donut and mentioned that it might have been more flavorful if it was on a chocolate Munchkin instead.

What are viewers saying?

Some viewers were expecting sprinkle Munchkins from Dunkin’ just like Lauren and didn’t get them, while others mentioned they had plenty.

“Mine didn’t have it,” said one commenter with a sad face emoji.

“We only got pumpkin blueberry and power. none of the good one..” chimed in another in disappointment.

“We got sprinkles. But they did say they been selling out on those fast,” shared another.

“My local DD said unless you get there at open, you won’t get them. said teachers/parents clean them out first thing in the morning,” advised a different commenter.

If you want sprinkle Munchkins this Halloween, it looks like you might need to be strategic with your visit or get lucky.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ for comment via email and to Lauren for comment via email and TikTok message.

