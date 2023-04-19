‘The X on his hand…’: DoorDashers deliver Wawa order at 2am after coming from the club

DoorDash delivery is a hot topic on TikTok. Customers and DoorDashers typically use the platform as a means to air out their grievances. However, one TikToker shared a doorbell camera video of a delivery runner and his friend that she said made her night.

The DoorDash delivery of an order from the convenience store Wawa was made more interesting than usual when viewers noticed something on the hand of one of the dashers. He had a black mark on his hand, making the letter X—which several viewers assume means they went straight from the club to running orders.

According to a timestamp in the video, which was taken on a Blink security camera, it was 2:17am when the dashers made the delivery. The dasher who rang the doorbell made a string of incoherent remarks but seems genuinely excited to be making the delivery. He snapped a picture of the other deliverer to show the order made it safely to the doorstep. “Y’all enjoy your meal,” he said before walking away.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” the video is captioned by poster Ashley @ashleylfaulds.

Her video was viewed over 240,000 times. The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment.

Commenters assumed the young men came from the club and are based in Florida based on their behavior. They appear to be right, as Ashley shared she is based in Jacksonville

“I was like they have to be from Fl and I was right,” one commenter wrote. “I know my Floridian behavior.”

“See I would have tipped way too much at 2am for this kind of door dash service,” another said.