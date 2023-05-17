‘Truckers gotta do what they gotta do’: DoorDash driver had to deliver Wendy’s order to truck driver on the side of the Interstate

DoorDash and other food delivery apps have made it possible for customers to get their favorite meals delivered to them pretty much anywhere—including the side of an interstate.

While delivering to the side of an interstate may seem outside of a DoorDasher’s job description, a TikToker named Mik (@miksstuff) says she recently did just that in a viral video that has amassed over 65,000 views in less than 24 hours.

“So, I just had one of the weirdest door dashes ever,” Mik explained. She said she accepted a Wendy’s delivery order and realized, upon arriving at the restaurant, that the order only consisted of two bottles of water.

“Not even a frosty?” she rhetorically asked.

Though she found the order strange, Mik collected it and proceeded to the drop-off location. When she arrived at the address provided, she became concerned because it was a construction site, and no one was around.

“This one’s a setup,” she said. “I’m going to die here. They’ve baited me into an empty parking lot. Oh God, this is where it ends.”

Mik called the customer to confirm the delivery location and realized she was not being set up. The customer explained that she selected the construction site because it was the closest address to her. Really, she was a truck driver stranded on the side of the interstate after waiting hours for a tire change.

“I’m in the eighteen-wheeler,” the customer explained. “I got a flat tire. I’ve been sitting here for three hours.”

After spotting the truck, Mik said she agreed to pass the water over to the stranded driver through a nearby fence so she wouldn’t “get in trouble.”

“That was a very interesting delivery,” the TikToker concluded. “I hope she gets picked up soon.”

In the comments section, many viewers said they understood the truck driver’s actions.

“As a trucker who has had that happen, I wish I did that,” one user wrote. “3 hours doesnt sound horrible but it is.”

“It can take hours to get a tow truck or a repair person so I imagine that’s why she just called in something simple,” a second commented.

“I have delivered to a trucker on the highway also,” another said. “Truckers gotta do what they gotta do.”

Others commended the TikToker for being so helpful and expressed hope that she was tipped for her efforts.

“Honestly mad respect for doing it for them still,” one viewer wrote.

“What a pain. Hope she tipped well,” another said.

Sadly, Mik commented that she did not receive a tip

“Unfortunately I didn’t get any tips yesterday my area was quiet… I’ve got 5 stars & 90% acceptance but made $8/hr + no tips…,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mik via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email but did not receive a response by the time of publication.