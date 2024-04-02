‘The fact he still delivered it’: Woman says DoorDasher ate her wings from Wingstop, delivered her the bones

A user on TikTok says she was surprised by the arrival of her DoorDash order—not because of the quality of the food, but because it appeared that someone had already eaten it all.

In a series of four videos, Raleigh, North Carolina-based TikTok user DruCy (@drucyyyy) recounts how the whole story went down.

“I ordered Wingstop for me and my brother, right? And, we get the food, we open the bag up, the bags are empty, with trays of the food eaten,” she says.

Confused, she called her Dasher.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, I think I already know what you’re about to say’… I said, ‘Wait, what I’m about to say?’ He was like, ‘They gave me the wrong order, right?’” she adds in a follow-up video. “I was like, ‘No! The food is eaten! It’s nothing in it!’”

She then asked the Dasher to return and bring the food back to the restaurant. Upon arriving, the Dasher “started going, going, going,” providing an array of excuses as to why it was not him who ate the food. The TikToker documented part of this interaction in another video.

Finally, the Dasher reached the Wingstop, at which point he called the TikToker and gave the phone to the store manager.

“She’s like, ‘Obviously he ate your food,’” the TikToker recalls.

From here, the manager offered to remake the order. The Dasher offered to deliver it, though the TikToker understandably opted to pick it up herself.

As for why she did not confront the Dasher in the first place, the TikToker says that he was “giving very much crackhead energy,” and “I’m not about to put myself or my little brother in a situation or altercation with a crackhead.”

In response to this situation, the TikToker says she reached out to DoorDash, who offered her a partial refund of just $30 on the original order, the total of which was around $50.

In the comments section, users stated that the TikToker should fight for a full refund.

“$30??? That man ate your whole meal and cursed you out afterwards,” shared a commenter.

“You’re entitled to a full refund. Call them!” exclaimed another.

“They would have to run me my complete refund. Cause am I having to go get my own food after your employee ate it?!? As a matter of fact complete refund AND a gift card for the inconvenience,” said a third.

This isn’t the first time a DoorDash driver has been accused of eating a Wingstop order; back in August 2022, a user on TikTok shared a very similar story, though this TikToker claimed they were able to receive a “refund and a credit.”

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and DruCy via TikTok direct message.

