‘Should I tell the customer where I got her food from?’: DoorDash delivery driver picks up order. Then she sees the ‘restaurant’

A DoorDash delivery driver was surprised to see that the “restaurant” she picked up an order from was actually a private kitchen in someone’s home.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok that accrued over 799,000 views, TikTok user 22juicyfruitvaughn (@22juicyfruitvaughn) showed off the house in question. In the caption, she addresses DoorDash and asks, “Should I tell the lady where I got her food from???”

“Y’all, DoorDash really got me picking up from a house that looks like this,” she says standing in front of the home that has an unkempt lawn and is covered with Halloween decorations.

Advertisement

It’s certainly not the image that comes to mind when thinking of a restaurant. The delivery driver continues to comment on the situation.

“Like I don’t know how people are able to get DoorDash accounts and sell food. But this is ridiculous,” she says.

“I’m quite sure whoever I’m picking this food up for do not know they’re probably picking up from a house,” she adds.

The DoorDasher also wonders how clean the home kitchen really is.

Advertisement

“How do they know that this person’s house on the inside is clean? How do they know that this person, you know, is not, won’t get them sick?” she asks, before adding, “It’s nothing wrong with people cooking in their kitchen. But, people need to know … where they’re getting their food from.”

“Where is the health department?” she also asks at the end of the clip.

DoorDash from home kitchens

Since the advent of ghost kitchens, delivery platforms have faced “trust and transparency issues” that companies like DoorDash are attempting to address. However, the delivery apps still appear to have a problem with independent kitchens.

Advertisement

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that a personal chef named Auntie Cammy went viral when she shared a look inside her virtual business selling food on DoorDash. After receiving criticism about her kitchen being “ghetto,” the entrepreneur said that “that DoorDash ‘knows I’m doing it from home, and they sent the equipment to my home knowing I’m going to be cooking here.’” The chef even showed off the welcome kit that she says DoorDash sent her.

However, her “virtual restaurant” was closed down with DoorDash claiming that her kitchen was not “compliant with local laws and restrictions.”

“Restaurants operating on DoorDash are required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations,” a spokesperson told the publication. “If DoorDash learns of any operation in violation, we will swiftly remove them from the platform.”

TikTokers were perturbed

Viewers of the viral TikTok video were shocked by the restaurant that was actually somebody’s kitchen at home.

Advertisement

One commenter said, “Omg girl. I thought you meant that was the customer house you were dropping off at this the ‘restaurant.’ Oh hellllll naaawwww.”

Another said, “This remind me of the lady that ordered a seafood boil from a lady. Selling plates on fb and the seafood boil came in a Shein bag.”

Someone else shared, “Ghost kitchens are my fear… I stopped door dashing for this reason.”

One commenter even suggested the DoorDasher take it upon herself to inform the customer about the details of the restaurant.

Advertisement

“I’d take a picture and let the customer know,” they wrote.

However, others thought the delivery driver was jumping to conclusions.

One person wrote, “That house could be fully remodeled in the inside. Never judge a book by its cover!”

“I’m a home Chef and respectfully her home kitchen is probably cleaner than a lot of these Restaurant & Ghost Kitchens,” another argued.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and DoorDash via email for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.