‘I got a family’s whole feast’: Customer says DoorDasher accidentally delivered a family’s KFC order. It was huge

Normally, if a food delivery service like DoorDash messes up your order by grabbing/delivering another person’s, you’d be pretty bummed out. For a TikToker who goes by T.swirl (@t.swirls3rdaccount), a delivery fumble ended up being an Easter miracle.

In a trending clip, T.swirl says she was overjoyed because she ended up with way more items than she initially paid for her KFC order. She says that she not only got to keep the food— which gave both her and her boyfriend enough to eat for 2 days—but that her original order was refunded. So the TikToker ended up with more food, for free, which she calls a blessing because she wasn’t able to afford groceries at the time of the delivery.

“I am literally crying. So I DoorDashed three chicken tenders from KFC,” she says in the TikTok. “Three chicken tenders, a box, a mac and cheese, one biscuit, and a lemonade, OK?”

However, the creator says that her order never came, but rather, a massive meal that clearly belongs to someone else. She says she immediately decided to set up her camera and record a video in order to unbox the delivery and show everyone what ended up at her doorstep in lieu of the three-piece tenders meal.

“I got a literal family’s entire feast so I’m doing an unboxing,” the TikToker says.

The camera then transitions to her setting up some of her furniture, decorated in cheetah print, to ready it for the order showcase.

“I got so much fucking food,” she says. “Me and my boyfriend are gonna be fucking eating KFC for the next fucking two days.”

The TikToker sits and then starts pulling out all the food items from their bags, showcasing them to the camera. In total, the entire order included two sandwiches, fries, a bowl of mashed potato, corn, two pot pies, a box of biscuits, and two lemonades.

“My DoorDasher girl was literally waiting for forty minutes there,” she says in between unboxing the items. “Now I know why.”

The creator says she was still refunded for the mix-up, saying, “I didn’t even ask for a refund, I just let them know. I said, ‘hey I got a…(I knew I was gonna get refunded)…I got a family’s whole feast I feel so bad. Meanwhile, I’m like ripping my pen, hitting a blinker as the kids like to say.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash, KFC via email, and T.swirl via TikTok comment.

Some commenters say that they had similar experiences while ordering through the food delivery app themselves.

“One time I ordered one sushi roll and they sent me a $100 worth of sushi instead,” one TikToker remarked. Another wrote, “I ordered chicken parm once and got sent four desserts instead, was awesome.” Someone else said, “I had this happen with McDonald’s once! Got like 5 meals when I ordered a happy meal for my kid.”

Another viewer said their order history looked much different than this bounty of fast food the TikToker received, writing, “Damn. Every time I DoorDash kfc they forget my sauce and silverware lol.”

DoorDash has an entire portion of its website dedicated to “missing or incorrect items,” with helpful tips to ensure that both businesses and customers are receiving the products that they’ve requested and paid for.