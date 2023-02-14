‘That’s just petty’: DoorDash driver calls customer to ask why he didn’t tip—then gives his food away

A DoorDash driver’s decision to give a customer’s food away after they didn’t tip is receiving mixed reactions online.

In a recent TikTok video, user AnnA (@annawantsababy), who goes by the name “Chef Anna,” chronicled themselves while out delivering a sushi roll to a customer.

The TikToker seemed annoyed that he had to drive about five to seven miles to deliver the food without receiving a tip. For the delivery, Chef Anna showed a screenshot from DoorDash, indicating that he would’ve earned about $2.50.

“I’m all the way up on 12 Mile [Rd], they need it delivered all the way down on 7 Mile [Rd], for no tip,” said Chef Anna, who appeared to be in Detroit, Michigan.

The TikToker then films himself in his car, calling the customer he’s about to make the delivery to and inquiring why they didn’t tip.

“Real quick though, there’s a matter I need to discuss with you man,” Chef Anna says. “I noticed that you didn’t leave a tip in the app. You got some money at the door for me?”

Chef Anna goes on to say they have a baby on the way and noticed the customer didn’t tip via the DoorDash app.

“It’s hard times, shit, I ain’t got it,” the customer replies over the phone.

Chef Anna then hangs up on the customer and shows himself giving the customer’s food to someone on the side of the road. It’s not clear if he was actually paid for the delivery or not.

DoorDash has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment.

According to its website, in 2019, DoorDash changed its tipping policy to ensure delivery drivers receive 100% of the tips given to them. Customers are not required to tip but can do so during checkout or after their food is delivered to them. Drivers are shown their guaranteed earnings before choosing to accept or reject a delivery. The guaranteed earnings consist of “DoorDash base pay, promotions, and the tip the customer leaves at checkout,” the company wrote on its website.

Reactions to Chef Anna’s video were mixed, with some commenters noting the TikToker did not have to accept the order if they weren’t satisfied with the pay.

“Bro that’s just petty [for real] I do DoorDash and I take all orders, tip or no tip,” one commenter said.

“Some people can literally only afford their food,” another person said. “It’s hard out here and every dollar counts.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chef Anna via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.