‘Stores or chains are trash for doing that!’: Customer slams Chick-fil-A for advertising free deal, having to pay $12 for lunch

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated nationwide every year during the first full week of May. Chick-fil-A apparently advertised a Teacher Appreciation deal. But one teacher learned the hard way that such deals don’t get honored at every location.

A teacher, Chelsea (@teachinginpearls), vented her frustrations in a May 7 TikTok. In the video, Chelsea is eating waffle fries from Chick-fil-A while sitting outside.

The text overlay on her video reads: “When you go to Chick-fil-A for your free teacher sandwich and they have no idea what you’re talking about but you’re already in line so you end up spending $12.” To make matters worse, Chelsea said she had also packed a lunch, so the meal was unnecessary.

Chelsea captioned her video: “Petition for national chains (@Chick-fil-A) to stop advertising Teacher Appreciation deals if not every store will participate.”

Her video has 489,000 views.

A Chick-fil-A worker in the comments section of the video claimed that deals vary by location. Chelsea said that she called to check if the location she went to was participating. However, she said she she was sent to voicemail.

Chick-fil-A honored the deal at participating locations

The Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) reported that Chick-fil-A offered a free chicken biscuit or chicken sandwich at participating locations on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 7, with a valid ID.

One viewer of Chelsea’s video added that, “Sometimes managers or higher forget to tell their employees when stuff like this is going on.” Chelsea responded, “Yeah poor girl had no clue, so I didn’t press it.”

Two users said they had the same issue happen this year at separate fast-food chains.

Another user suggested the only way to prevent this from happening is to “always call the store beforehand to verify!”

According to ATPE, Whataburger, Chick-fil-A, McAlister’s Deli, and Sonic all offered deals for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The subreddit for teachers, r/Teachers, also has a mass thread that lists discounts to help teachers throughout the year.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Chelsea via email and Chick-fil-A via media contact form.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.