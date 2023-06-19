‘I don’t think I’ve EVER been to a McDonalds that could handle this’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef shares ‘test’ to check if your local McDonald’s is a ‘good’ McDonald’s

A former McDonald’s higher-up shared what he called his “fail-proof” test for checking whether a McDonald’s location is good. Viewers doubt most of the fast-food joint’s locations could pass the test.

In the video, Mike (@chefmikeharacz), who said he used to be a McDonald’s corporate chef, shared the test he created to see if “your local McDonald’s is a good McDonald’s or not so great.”

He proceeded to instruct viewers to go to their local McDonald’s during a peak time, like a heavy lunch or dinner rush, and order 10 quarter pounders with cheese. He suggested adding a few changes to select burgers, like asking for no ketchup or extra onions.

Given that most people aren’t down to spending the equivalent value of 10 burgers to try out a TikTok theory, Mike suggested doing the test with a few friends to balance out the cost.

“If you could get your complete order in under five minutes, and all of the ingredients or adjustments that you request are accurate, you are at a good McDonald’s,” Mike said. “If they cannot handle it then it might not be the best running McDonald’s. There could be other issues.”

The video has more than 66,000 views and nearly 900 comments.

Commenters were largely skeptical of the chef’s test, doubting their local McDonald’s could perform to that standard.

“I don’t even need to try this lmao there’s no way my McDonald’s could do this,” one person said.

“I can’t even get a single Quarter Pounder in five minutes,” another wrote.

“The one by me definitely failed I get parked for a mcchicken and nuggets,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mike and McDonald’s for comment via email.