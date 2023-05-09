‘This is by far the most time-consuming thing to prep’: Domino’s worker rates all the things she has to prep

In a viral video that has amassed over 700,000 views, TikTok user Abigail Black (@sugarcookieclown) gives her viewers the rundown on how difficult it is to prepare ingredients at Domino’s.

“So, we are starting off very strong by prepping tater tots,” she explains. “It is the easiest thing to prep.”

The TikToker then dumps a bag of tater tots into a plastic tub, and voilà, the prep is all finished, making it the easiest item to prep by far.

She then moves on to the sliced provolone cheese, which she unwraps from a plastic bag, breaks in half, and separates slice-by-slice into another plastic tub.

“And y’all, don’t come in the comments saying, ‘Why aren’t you wearing gloves?'” she says. She explains that she washed her hands, and workers are permitted to handle food with their hands before it is cooked. She continues to stack the cheese slices in alternate directions to keep them separated. Ultimately, she rates the time-consuming task a 7 out of 10.

To conclude the video, Black reveals the most time-consuming item to prep: the roasted red peppers.

In the clip, she opens multiple cans of peppers and then takes to them with scissors to cut them into smaller slices.

“This is by far the most time-consuming thing to prep at Domino’s,” she says while handling the topping.

She explains that at her store, they cut the peppers as small as possible to make the pizzas look nicer. Though she says the task can be relaxing on some days, Black rates it a 2 out of 10 because it is very time-consuming.

Despite Black explaining that she is not required to wear gloves while handling uncooked food, the comments section was still flooded with viewers expressing concerns over her using her bare hands to food prep.

“No gloves is crazy,” one user commented.

“Why’s it so hard to wear gloves tho,” another asked.

Some TikTokers, including Black herself, defended the lack of gloves.

“Y’all stop fighting in the comments,” Black wrote. “Per the health department, after washing our hands we can touch product that isn’t ‘ready-to-eat’.”

“As someone who previously worked at dominos there are literally no gloves,” another commenter shared.

“All the people in comments worried about gloves would be shocked by the amount of restaurants that don’t use gloves,” a second stated.

Other viewers were shocked that the food was not quite as fresh as they imagined.

“Love dominos but this seems about as far from fresh as possible,” one user commented.

This is not the first time a fast-food chain has come under fire for its meal prep and cooking processes. Panera made headlines when employees revealed their soups come out of plastic bags. Just yesterday, the Daily Dot reported on a viral video that shocked viewers after making them realize Chick-fil-A’s signature mac and cheese isn’t freshly made.

Black, however, is unfazed by the negative comments about how she handles food as a Domino’s employee.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” she told the Daily Dot via email. “They don’t see the ‘behind the scenes’ of the video nor do they understand the FDA’s policies regarding handling ‘ready to eat’ food and how it relates to Domino’s process. I assume good intentions of every commenter on my video, which is why I don’t take the negative comments to heart.”

The Daily Dot contacted Domino’s for comment via email and did not receive a response by the time of publication.