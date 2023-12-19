A Domino’s customer posted a viral TikTok claiming the store stole $55 from her through PayPal. She said she still hasn’t received a refund.

Malina Lee (@sweetgrace.sa) posted her video on Dec. 5 and has reached over 29,000 views and 3,000 likes as of publication.

She began her clip by declaring, “I’m in World War 3 with Domino’s, and I’m going to tell you why.” She then said that on Sept. 24, she placed an order through the Domino’s app, received her pizza with no problem, and went on with her day.

However, she said she was driving to the airport on Sept. 26 when she received a notification from PayPal that she had placed another order through the Domino’s app for $55.06.

Lee said that since she did not order pizza, she immediately called her Domino’s store and spoke to an employee named Lacey.

“Lacey assures me that she cancels the order,” Lee told viewers.

Then, Lee said she received another phone call from Lacey just two minutes later. “She says that a man named Roderick is the one who placed the order, and because she canceled that order, he just tried to order again through a debit card,” the TikToker said.

Next, Lee said Lacey asked if the order and debit card used to place it were hers.

Lee said she told Lacey no, that she didn’t know who Roderick was, and asked her to cancel the order again just in case.

According to Lee, Lacey agreed and said she would let the general manager know that someone tried to place a fraudulent order.

In addition to contacting Domino’s, the TikToker said she contacted PayPal to let the company know what happened. “I asked them if there’s anything that I can do just in case this charge goes through,” she said in the clip.

Lee said the PayPal employee told her that they could not see if the charges went through for about two to three business days, but they could block Domino’s from being able to use her PayPal information any further. She said she asked for the action to be taken and that the PayPal employee told her she’d make a note on Lee’s account so the transaction could be easily disputed if it went through.

“I say, ‘Thank you,’ and go on my trip,” the TikToker said.

Once she returned from her trip, Lee said she started reviewing her bank statements for the previous month and saw that the $55.06 charge did go through.

She said the first step she took was calling Domino’s. According to her, Lacey answered, explaining that she was the manager on duty that day and the person who had previously dealt with the problem.

“She assures me that she canceled the transaction, and it did not go through, so she doesn’t know what’s going on,” Lee said. “There’s nothing more she can do.”

The TikToker added that Lacey told her, “On her end, on the computer, the transaction did not go through.”

She said she asked Lacey to have the general manager call her and then contacted PayPal to let the company know that the transaction went through.

Lee said she never heard back from the general manager after calling two more times and going to the Domino’s location in person, only to find the doors locked.

“Nobody ever gets me to Janelle, which is the general manager,” Lee said.

Lee also said that PayPal denied her dispute, arguing that it wasn’t a fraudulent charge because she had ordered Domino’s two days prior.

“Despite telling me I was able to [dispute], I was not, so now I’m pissed off,” she said.

The TikToker said she then submitted a claim to Domino’s corporate, and within one week, Janelle tried contacting her via phone call and text message. She said Janelle told her to come into the store the next day to receive her refund.

However, Lee said when she arrived the next day, Janelle told her she could not process the refund because the transaction was “too old.”

“But I can see on the computer that it did indeed go through,” Lee said. “It was processed, and somebody got pizza for $55.06.”

Lee said she then called for Lacey and asked why she repeatedly assured her that the transaction never went through when the computer indicated it did. “She has no explanation and walks away,” the TikToker said.

Next, Janelle told Lee to contact her boss for further information on what to do about the refund, according to the TikToker.

“I do this, and I do not ever hear back,” Lee said before ending her video.

Viewers in the comments section agreed on one theory to explain what happened with Lee’s Domino’s order.

“Lacey, 100% placed that order,” read a comment with over 500 likes.

Another viewer wrote, “I wonder if an employee used the card? If someone hacked you, why did it only happen at Domino’s?”

One commenter tagged Dominos, writing, “@Domino’s Pizza, it shouldn’t be this difficult.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lee via Instagram direct message and Domino’s via email.