“I care about your health”: Wingstop worker publicly calls out regular who orders Wingstop 4 times a week

How many delivery orders are too many?

Ever since the rise of delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub, this question has been debated on the internet.

Some, such as those who have chronic illnesses or other movement issues that make it difficult for them to go shopping in person, have praised these apps, saying that they can now frequently order food and other needed goods without additional assistance.

Others have countered that the rise of these apps has made customers too dependent on cheap labor and is putting stress on an underpaid workforce. Many delivery drivers are tasked with performing numerous deliveries at a time for a relatively low payout.

Over the years, many delivery drivers have shared their thoughts about the ordering process. Some Amazon workers have called out people who order every day, and some food delivery customers say they’ve been questioned by their drivers after ordering food from restaurants that are within walking distance to their house.

Now, a Wingstop worker has gone viral after sharing a question about a customer.

How many times did this customer order Wingstop?

In a video with over 9.9 million views, TikTok user Adrianna (@adriannaherrejon) shows herself working at Wingstop.

“Alexa Muñoz, I don’t know who you are, but you need to stop ordering here,” she says in the video. “At first I was like, ‘Okay, new regular.’ Now, it’s like, ‘I can’t let you do that to your health, bro. Please stop.’”

In the text overlaying the video, the TikToker reveals that the customer has been ordering four times per week.

Immediately, commenters began to joke that the TikToker had violated some sort of unspoken agreement about the delivery ordering process. Some even humorously alleged that Adrianna had been in breach of a restaurant version of HIPAA, the legislation that protects sensitive patient information.

“Turns out my irrational fear of being judged by restaurant employees is in fact rational,” wrote a user.

“This feels like a HIPAA violation,” added another.

In response, the TikToker posted another video proclaiming that “WIPAA is not real.”

“Nah bro, this is a Wingstop,” Adrianna says. “This is not a medical emergency. But it might be if she keeps eating wings at this rate, okay?”

But for all those wondering if Adrianna had truly violated the customer’s privacy, she says that “Alexa Muñoz” was simply a made-up name based on the customer’s real name.

“To all the Wingstop loyalists: thank you for giving me a job, I guess,” the TikToker adds.

In the comments section, users offered their own stories about frequent orders.

“I uber eats ordered wingstop like 3-4 times a week for a solid 6 months and then one day I placed for pickup and they acted like I was a local celebrity,” wrote a user. “Never ordered there again… that location.”

“DoorDash told me im the top customer of a local taco shop like it was Spotify wrapped,” said a second.

“Had to chill on the Uber eats when Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken started letting me know every time thru multiple pop ups that I was their #1 orderer,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adrianna via TikTok DM and comment.

