“How is that even possible?”: Eagle-eyed fans spot something strange on the floor while watching “Love Island”

Love Island viewers were shocked when they discovered a suspicious-looking object on the floor of the luxury villa. The moment occurred in the third episode of the latest season. TikToker Alyssa Yung (@_alyssayung) documented the sight in a video that has now amassed 2.4 million views.

As she zooms in on the T-shaped item, Yang can’t contain her laughter as she exclaims, “We’re just watching Love Island, and someone’s IUD fell out!”

“How did it even fall out?” she asks, before collapsing into further giggles.

IUDs, or intrauterine devices, are a contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus by a gynecologist. In the comments of Yang’s TikTok, some users agreed that the item was an IUD.

“Oh fate just stepped in,” one joked. “Oh it didn’t fall out, this [is] Love Island boo,” another added. “They there to make some babies.” While a third predicted, “At the end of the season, someone gonna be pregnant.”

However, numerous other commenters pointed out that if the device is inserted properly, it’s very unlikely that it’ll fall out.

“That’s literally impossible,” one wrote. “They don’t just fall out,” another noted. While a third shared their personal experience, writing, “I promise you they cannot just fall out. To get mine removed, I had to have my cervix clamped open and be semi sedated.”

Indeed, as WebMD notes in a website post, “It’s not a good idea to try to remove an IUD yourself. If you try to pull it out by its string, there’s a good chance you’ll move it out of place but be unable to get it out. This can be painful and leaves you unprotected against pregnancy. You’ll need to see a health care provider to finish the job.”

What is it really?

The mystery of the rogue IUD was later solved by host Ariana Madix in a TikTok comment. She wrote in response to a video by user @hi715321, who zoomed in on the item and added in a caption, “Am I tired or is someone’s IUD on the ground?”

“Lmao it’s from the flowers but this is cracking me up,” she explained. A Redditor also doubled down on this explanation, as they shared a screenshot of last season showing a similarly-T-shaped item in a flower arrangement. “Did some sleuthing and saw this post made by someone on Facebook last year!” they wrote. “So I have a feeling it’s part of one of the flowers?”

