“They did that on purpose”: Woman purchases Chanel bag. Then she leaves the store and tries to walk in another store

Many “luxury” products don’t exactly offer a luxury experience.

Featured Video

For example, one internet user sparked discussion after alleging that her luxury shoes, which cost over $1,100, broke during a dress fitting. Others have claimed that their luxury products have begun peeling or falling apart after a short time, while further users have discussed how other luxury goods, such as cars and apartments, don’t seem to meet the expectations of the term.

Often, luxury buyers will discover that the process of actually getting the item into their hands can be more difficult than they had imagined. Such is the case in a recent video from TikTok user @shekitatrub, who walked out of a Chanel store with a new bag only to realize that something was amiss.

What went wrong with this Chanel bag purchase?

In a video with over 183,000 views, the TikToker shows a worker at a Chanel store opening up the box for her Chanel bag. Throughout the video, there is a faint buzzer audible.

Advertisement

“Leaving a sensor on a purse goes crazy,” the TikToker says.

As the video continues, the TikToker reveals that she didn’t realize something was wrong until a worker at the Prada store questioned her about what was going off in her bag.

The end of the video reveals that the noise is coming from a security sensor, which the employee promptly removes from the bag.

How did this happen?

Like many stores, Chanel uses security tags in order to prevent people from walking away with products that they have not paid for. In the case of this Chanel store, these security tags, if still attached to the product, emit a loud siren once one has exited the store.

Advertisement

Employees are supposed to remove these tags before someone exits the store so as to make sure no alarms are set off. The fact that an employee didn’t do this made some suspicious of their behavior.

“They did that on purpose,” wrote a user in a comment that was favorited by the TikToker. Others added that the store was possibly trying to embarrass her, with one highly-favorited comment saying that “Whoever did that to you needs to be reported and fired.”

@shekitatrub The Chanel store tried to embarrass me today had me walking around that mall beeping lol ♬ original sound – TruBomb

That said, many commenters also noted that this was likely simply an accident.

Advertisement

“As someone who worked for a luxury store wrapping up multiple bags a day it can be easy to make this mistake,” wrote a user. “Some of yall have a chip on your shoulder when comes to these luxury stores i promise yall as a former sales associates they are more concerned about making commission then trying to judge you or be funny towards you.”

“I work at Prada and this happens sometimes,” added another. “We overlook when you’re packing up the bag quickly it it’s never on purpose lol it’s embarrassing for us too to do that to the client but he def should’ve Apologized asap.”

“All these comments…it’s not that serious geez,” echoed a third. “Someone forgot to take out the sensor. Happens all the time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chanel via email and website contact form and to @shekitatrub via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.