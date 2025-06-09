“How can you buy $800 tickets and not read”: Fans heckle Miley Cyrus at speaker event, expect her to sing

Several fans heckled singer Miley Cyrus at a speakers’ panel at the Tribeca Festival, claiming they thought the event was a concert.

What happened at Miley Cyrus’s speaker event?

Cyrus hosted a Q&A panel celebrating the release of her new film, Something Beautiful, at the Tribeca Festival on Monday. However, some fans arrived with different expectations for the speakers’ event.

In a TikTok posted by another attendee, fans screamed during pauses in the conversation, asking Cyrus to sing.

“Are you actually going to sing?” a fan yelled while Cyrus spoke to her co-panelist. Cyrus looked visibly annoyed and turned to the crowd.

On-screen text read, “I’m disgusted. The Miley Cyrus Tribeca event was always advertised as a film premiere and conversation. Read what you’re paying for before complaining.”

Another fan posted a clip from the event on Reddit. One heckler yelled, “We thought this was a concert. We paid $800.”

After a final fan begged Cyrus to sing “The Climb,” the singer gave in and sang a few verses with the crowd.

How did fans respond to hecklers?

In the comments of the Reddit post, fans of the singer slammed the hecklers for their “outrageous” behavior during the speaking engagement.

“How can you buy 800$ tickets and not read what is the thing you are buying tickets to?” one wrote.

“Not to mention being a fan of hers and not remembering how she said she doesn’t want to tour or do concerts anymore? This is really sad. Those people should feel ashamed,” another said.

“She handled that so gracefully but she should never have been put in that situation. She’s not a puppet and people need to learn some damn manners before leaving the house,” a third added.

Others praised the singer for how she handled the hecklers’ requests.

“This was a very entitled and dehumanizing ‘dance, monkey, dance!’ situation that she handled really well from a PR perspective,” a commenter said.

“I would not have handled this as classily as she did…” another noted.

