‘It’s not $1.25 anymore‘: Dollar Tree shopper reveals the reason for price-check scanners

A shopper recently went viral when she showed viewers the reason Dollar Tree added price-check scanners—prices have increased across the board.

TikToker Tee Tee (@theofficialmsteetee) filmed a quick video to highlight how prices have skyrocketed in the last few years. The video has been viewed over 369,000 as of publication.

In the video, Tee Tee flashes her camera along a row of products in a Dollar Tree location, showing prices ranging from $2 to $5. “It’s not a 1.25 anymore,” she exclaimed. “What’re we gonna do, y’all?”

Dollar Tree raised its prices from $1 to $1.25 in 2021. According to CNN, though shoppers protested the change, sales increased by 8.6% the following year, reinforcing the company’s decision. Dollar Tree claimed that price increases were due to “unprecedented inflation.” However, Aol.com reports that the company tested price increases as early as 2015 when it acquired Family Dollar.

Now, Dollar Tree has introduced a new line it has dubbed Dollar Tree Plus. Dollar Tree Plus offers higher-quality items ranging in price from $3 to $5. Dollar Tree explained the move on its website: “We’ve added Dollar Tree Plus sections to over 1,000 of our stores which provide customers with even greater deals at the $3 and $5 price points.”

According to Best Life online, Dollar Tree also introduced price scanners to allow customers to check pricing before checkout. Many customers have found the introduction unsettling.

Tee Tee’s viewers were unanimously upset with the changes, stating that Dollar Tree’s signature deals were long gone.

“Now they gone TOO FAR,” one said.

“It’s been not a $1.25 for like two years now. They brought family dollar and they are merging the two systems,” a second added.

“What I’m going to do is head over to Walmart and just do a 1 stop shop,” a third said.

“Looks like that Dollar Tree is upgrading to the Dollar plus. Yeah that’s a thing,” another pointed out.

Unfortunately, prices don’t seem to be going down anytime soon. Dollar Tree profits rose by 5.4% after the introduction, according to Store Brands magazine, earning the company $7.31 billion in net sales.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tee Tee via TikTok comments and to Dollar Tree via contact form for further information.