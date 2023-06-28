meat bread tomato slices and olives on white table (l) woman speaking with caption 'and she was like that's my ideal meal' (c) crackers jar and cheese on arm of chair with caption 'girl dinner' (r)

What is a ‘girl dinner’? All about TikTok’s viral food aesthetic

The typical 'girl dinner' meal consists of bread, cheese, deli meats, and fruit.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 28, 2023   Updated on Jun 27, 2023, 5:33 pm CDT

In May of this year, TikToker @liviemaher uploaded a video that now has 1.2 million views. She showcased her dinner, which she labeled as “girl dinner” or “medieval peasant” food. She gained inspiration from a previous video she watched.

“A girl just came on here and said how like in medieval times peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was—and she was like that’s my ideal meal,” she began the video.

@liviemaher #girldinner #medievaltiktok ♬ original sound – Olivia Maher

Comments flooded @liviemaher‘s video with other women agreeing. “Girl dinner is my fav dinner,” someone commented.

Next, TikToker @tishannahrose would stitch this same video, displaying her “girl dinner”. Singing “girl dinner” with a medieval sound backing, others would share their “girl dinner” plates with the sound. The stitch has received 1.2 million views.

@tishannahrose #stitch with @ it’s #girldinner ♬ original sound – hanana

What does the meal consist of?

“I call it adult lunchable dinner,” a commenter noted in @avocadale‘s video, which has 1.5 million views.

@avocadale

Die hard snacker

♬ original sound – hanana

The meal is an assemble of crackers, cheese, fruits, something pickled, and maybe deli meats like prosciutto or salami. Think charcuterie board, but just for one person and way less visually pleasing.

“Me coming home with a rotisserie chicken, a loaf of bread, some cheese, and an in season fruit to eat standing at the counter,” someone else commented, which sums up the meal pretty well.

Is the ‘girl dinner’ trend healthy?

Arguably, the lore of “girl dinner” is the ease and quickness it takes to make. It’s an assembly of sweet and salty snacks to reduce your hunger, but is it a healthy and well-rounded meal? The answer depends on whose “girl dinner” you’re viewing.

“Why does everyone’s girl dinner look like my eating disorder from high school,” a user wrote in TikToker @starsguideme_‘s video. Her “girl dinner” was more of a modest heaping of pita bread, chips, fruits, and dip. This upload has more than 478,000 views.

“Having a girl dinner which is basically a smorgasbord of all your favorite things is a really great way to satisfy all of those needs, and feel satiated and nourished after eating,” TikToker and nutritionist @kathrinekofoed noted in her video about the trend. Her video has more than 42,000 views.

@kathrinekofoed this is the secret to why #girldinner is so satisfying 👀 #nutritionistsoftiktok #emotionaleater #consciouseating #stopsugarcravings #emotionaleatingcoachingforwomen #stresseater #healyourrelationshipwithfood ♬ original sound – Kathrine Kofoed – Nutritionist

“Girl dinner” plates come in a variety of portions and ingredients, but as the trend surges, try to be mindful of TikTok’s toxic diet culture. Your health and comfort should always be a priority.

*First Published: Jun 28, 2023, 6:00 am CDT

