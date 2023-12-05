‘They’re gluten-free, paraben-free, and also dye-free’: Shopper finds Native body wash dupes at Dollar Tree for $1.25

A shopper said she “stopped in her tracks” upon making a discovery while in the personal care aisle at Dollar Tree.

“They now have Native body wash dupes at Dollar Tree,” TikToker Cait (@momingthisshiz) exclaimed while showcasing an organized Dollar Tree aisle that was filled with body was in the scents: Caramel Corn, Jelly Bean, Cotton Candy, Coconut Vanilla, and Peach Rings.

The minimalist packaging of the body wash looks almost identical to that of Native’s brand. Native is a personal care brand that sells deodorant, body wash, and hair products. It’s known for having products made with simple and clean ingredients like coconut oil, cleansing salt, and water. It’s also free of ingredients commonly found in popular body care products like sulfates and dye.

Many people with sensitive skin use Native products, but it can be pricey for consumers. The deodorant retails for about $12.99, while the body wash is $8.99 at Target.

The product Cait showed, from Personal Care, is $1.25 at the Dollar Tree. This is why Cait was so pumped about her discovery.

Cait said that not only did the products smell “phenomenal,” but they are also “gluten-free, paraben-free, and also dye-free, and not tested on animals.” She then showed the back of one of the bottles to spotlight the ingredients.

“I’m definitely grabbing a few,” Cait said before ending her video.

“WOW I NEED TO FIND THESE,” @rachelxburrows exclaimed.

“Omg I need all of these,” a second agreed.

“I can’t wait to find and buy all the scents,” a third echoed.

Native body wash only has nine ingredients, whereas Personal Care body wash appears to have eighteen. The Personal Care body wash also appears to contain Sodium Laureth Sulfate, which GoodRX advises people with sensitive skin to avoid as “sulfates can be harsh on the scalp and may cause irritation and itchiness.” Shoppers also pointed this out in the comments section.

“They aren’t sulphate free though and that’s mostly the most important one ugh lol but otherwise a good dupe!” one user noted.

“That’s a lot more than the 10 ingredients native has though,” a second commented.