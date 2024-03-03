‘Girl why my dollar tree has none of this’: Dollar Tree customer finds beauty product dupes—from Laneige to Cetaphil—for $1.25

A content creator went viral on TikTok after sharing her favorite brand-name dupes that customers can supposedly find at their local Dollar Tree.

Rachel Burrows (@rachelxburrows), an Ohio-based content creator, uploaded the video to her TikTok in early February. In it, she showed viewers some of her favorite Dollar Tree finds and questioned whether she should make a series of her hauls. As of Saturday afternoon, her TikTok had over 709,900 views.

“Let’s talk [about] some of the best beauty dupes at Dollar Tree,” Burrows said.

First, Burrows showed off one of her “favorite” Dollar Tree products: b.pure’s hydrating night lip mask. “These… lips masks are a total Laneige dupe,” she said, referencing the Korean skincare and makeup line.

The same brand, Burrows said, also sold regular and super pads with organic cotton that she likes. The content creator said that she normally purchases menstrual pads from The Honey Pot Company, but preferred b.pure’s price point. Burrows called the b.pure pads “so freaking bomb” before questioning why certain feminine products are so expensive.

Switching to skincare products, Burrows then showed viewers b.pure’s gentle skin cleanser, which she said was a dupe for Cetaphil.

“My Cetaphil people: they have a dupe for the Cetaphil Gentle [Skin] Cleaner,” she said. There was also a dupe for the brand’s moisturizing lotion, Burrows noted. (She added, however, that she hadn’t tested the lotion herself.)

Regarding makeup, Burrows said the b.pure had a lip jelly similar to one sold by Tower 28 Beauty.

“I love that,” Burrows said. “These are really good.”

Burrows said that she normally buys the Elf brand, which boasts of its affordability, but questioned, “Who doesn’t love an even more affordable dupe?”

Beyond b.pure, Burrows also highlighted Dollar Tree products from similar brands such as Diamond Cosmetics and Sassy Chic. The latter brand, she said, sells high-quality make-up vanishing towels and eyebrow razors.

Burrows is not the first content creator to show off her favorite Dollar Tree dupes. In December, another customer, Erika Miller, said she found brands like CoverGirl, Maybelline, and Rimmel London at the discount store in non-branded packaging.

Their respective hauls had viewers eager to stop at their nearest Dollar Tree. But while some people affirmed Burrows’ recommendations, others said that their stores were lackluster in comparison.

“My dollar tree barely has ANYTHING,” one user said.

“Girl why my dollar tree has none of this,” another quipped.

“My dollar tree is so ghetto and it’s always a mess,” a third person complained.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burrows via TikTok comment.