‘I am not paying for your items. I barely make enough as is’: Dollar store worker says customer expected her to cover items at checkout after she was $4 short

Anyone who has worked in a customer-facing job has dealt with entitled customers—it’s simply inevitable. But have you ever had a customer so entitled they expected you to pay for their purchases?

Savannah Beneventi (@highspeedfan) says that’s how things went down between her and a customer at a dollar store where she worked, in a story she recently shared on TikTok.

“So this woman comes up to me with three items, okay? I ring up her items. I say, ‘Ma’am, that will be $10.’ She starts fidgeting with the PIN pad. Then she just starts staring at me,” she recounts in the video.

The woman allegedly kept saying that she “put it through,” and needed Beneventi to just “make it go through,” despite admitting she didn’t even have a card.

“I am not a magician,” the TikToker says. “I have no idea what you’re talking about. I can’t just make something magically go through, especially if you don’t have anything to go through!”

When the woman finally scrounged up some cash from her bag, she was still $4 short. And she again asked Beneventi to “just make it go through” with the amount she had.

“I was like, ‘Ma’am, I am not paying for your items, okay? I barely make enough as is here. So you’re either going to provide me with $10 or you can take something off,’” Beneventi responded.

Despite the woman continuing to argue and insist she didn’t want to put back one of her items, Beneventi says she ultimately had to do so—after what sounds like a grating back-and-forth that never needed to happen.

“I cannot work customer service,” Beneventi concludes.

There’s no shortage of irritation over customer service jobs to be found on TikTok. Disgruntled, underpaid workers who’ve dealt with wildly unpleasant people while keeping a smile plastered across their faces showed up to the comments section of Beneventi’s video in droves.

“I worked at dollar general for 3 years, it took at least 65 years off of my life,” wrote @reyreychaffin.

“Why do ppl go to the store knowing they don’t have money?” @christinagiguere5 wondered. “Or try to spend more than they have? I don’t understand it.”

“This is why I can’t work retail anymore people are exhausting,” said @applepetals.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Beneventi via TikTok comment.