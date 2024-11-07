Discount stores have become a surprise favorite for those interested in skincare.

This is because many of these stores offer name-brand items at significantly reduced prices, often undercutting their competitors in the makeup and beauty space.

For example, one internet user revealed how one can find name-brand beauty products at Dollar Tree, while another said that the options available at these stores were so good that she favorably compared the stores to Sephora.

However, sometimes, one can come into possession of one of these beauty products accidentally, leading to some hilarious outcomes.

What happened with this Dollar General customer’s lip balm?

In a video with over 4.7 million views, TikTok user Jaybreon (@jaybreonw) explains why his trip to Dollar General left him feeling like the company Nivea “did [him] dirty.”

“I went into Dollar General, my lips dry as s***, so I’m like, ‘Let me just get some chapstick right quick,’” the TikToker recalls.

Upon opening the lip balm, he saw that it was an aggressively pink color. Figuring that that was simply the color of the lip balm and that it would apply clear, he put it on—immediately turning his lips a shimmery, vibrant pink.

“Why did I just put it on?” he asks, laughing. “Look at my f***ing lips! What the f*** is this?”

Jaybreon’s error comes in missing the label on the lip moisturizer. While the standard moisturizer is blue, this one is pink and is labeled “shimmer lip care,” subtly indicating that it is, in fact, a colored lip balm.

In the comments section, users laughed alongside Jaybreon, with many saying that they knew what was coming as soon as they saw the label.

“I had the same chapstick,” recalled a user. “Made me look like I ain’t took a sip of water in 10 days.”

“I got the berry one and put in on as soon as i left and walked around town with what it looked like poorly done lipstick,” added another.

“The way I already knew how this was going to go because it got me before,” admitted a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jaybreon via Instagram DM and TikTok comment, Nivea via email, and Dollar General via email.

