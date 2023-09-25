‘You want to look out for these black-and-white packages’: Shopper shows how name-brand beauty products are disguised at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is well known for its budget prices on both name-brand and off-brand items, including a sizable range of beauty products. While at first glance the shelves might seem stocked with only off-brand makeup, TikToker Kim Nuzzolo (@kimberlymichbeauty) showed viewers how to find name-brand cosmetics at the store’s trademark value prices.

Responding to a comment on a previous video, Nuzzolo filmed herself finding wet n wild glitter eyeliner and Rimmel London Jelly highlighter inside Dollar Tree.

“It is name-brand makeup, just packaged up for Dollar Tree stores,” she explained in the video, which has been viewed over 497,400 times since it was first posted on Sunday.

Nuzzolo told the Daily Dot that she enjoys visiting Dollar Tree two to three times a week for affordable cosmetic finds, which she then posts to her Instagram blog for over 150,000 followers to shop.

“Especially in our current economic times, I think everyone is looking for great products at a low price,” Nuzzolo told the Daily Dot via email. “I truly love helping people find deals. Who doesn’t love name brands for less?”

Dollar Tree isn’t the only place to find great beauty deals, she said. Other retailers including Big Lots, Five Below, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Walmart often carry name-brand cosmetics if you know where to look.

“You have to have a keen eye,” Nuzzolo said. “I just love scouring for deals and new finds.”

Viewers shared some of their Dollar Tree makeup finds in the comments section, including the Rimmel London Jelly highlighter, wet n wild lip oil, and various dermaGEEK products, to Nuzzolo’s delight.

“I got multiple Nyx single eyeshadows!” one user commented.

“I keep getting Essie nail polish,” another revealed.

Viewers were excited to try her latest tip—but warned others to exercise caution when pulling name-brand products from the shelves, as they could be expired.

“Check the batch numbers,” user @queenledunowit suggested.

Others claimed the products were safe to use as long as they were sealed. “I literally have been using the same Neutrogena lip gloss since 2010 and it’s almost gone but it’s no diff from the day I got it,” one viewer shared.

“People can’t afford another $70 palette,” another agreed.

