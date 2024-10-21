‘What dollar tree is this!?! Mine doesn’t have Stila!?’: Shopper compares Dollar Tree to Sephora after finding these beauty dupes

A Dollar Tree shopper was thrilled to discover beauty product dupes like products at Sephora.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1.6 million views, user Rachel (@rachelxburrows) branded the dollar store chain her official beauty supplier.

“DOLLAR TREE IS MY SEPHORA,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the clip, she recorded herself while shopping through the beauty aisles of the store.

She picked up Bronzer Drops for $1.25—which is often lauded as a dupe of the popular Drunk Elephant bronzer drops—a cute makeup brush set, eyeliner, lip gloss, L.A. Colors, toner, moisturizer, eye shadow, and more.

Her beauty haul even included hair and skin care products.

“Give me the $1.25 Sephora,” she wrote in the caption.

Influencers celebrate Dollar Tree’s beauty dupes

Others have used TikTok to celebrate their dollar store beauty finds in the past.

One TikToker went viral after finding cheap dupes of popular beauty brand products including Drunk Elephant, Laneige, ColourPop, Milk, Sol De Janeiro, Batiste, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Naked at the store.

Rachel compared Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops with Peptides to a similar item she found at the dollar store for far cheaper. Additionally, the creator showed various other products that appeared to be dupes of those sold by popular brands.

Viewers were impressed

In the comments section, many expressed shock about just how many products she scored at the dollar store.

“My dollar tree has like two items and a balloon,” one user wrote.

“My dollar tree looked at me and laughed,” another commented.

“What dollar tree is this!?! Mine doesn’t have Stilla!?!” a user said.

“You’ve already created a better haul than the Sephora Advent calendar,” user Jess said, referencing the highly criticized holiday item from the beauty retailer.

However, others were a bit skeptical about getting their beauty products there.

“I can’t imagine shopping at the dollar tree for makeup. I would be too scared of the chemicals,” user Cori wrote. “I have sensitive skin and only use glow recipe and Murad or I break out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via email and Dollar Tree by contact form for more information and comment.

