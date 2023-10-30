You might have pondered the available payment options if you’re a frequent shopper at Publix, one of the most prominent grocery store chains in the Southeast corner of the United States. With the rise of digital payment systems, you might wonder, “Does Publix take Apple Pay?” In short, yes.

Here’s what you need to know to successfully use Apple Pay at Publix.

Does Publix take Apple Pay?

Apple Pay, Apple’s contactless payment method, allows users to make purchases using their iPhone or Apple Watch. It was adopted as part of a chainwide contactless pay initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its site.

Not only does Publix use it as a cashless and card-free option, it also offers added security through Touch ID or Face ID authentication. To use it, you’ll need to add your credit or debit card to the Wallet app on your device. When ready to pay, double-click the device’s side button and hold it near the contactless payment reader.

How to use Apple Pay at Publix

Shopping at one of Publix’s 1,200 stores? Using Apple Pay is straightforward:

Approach the checkout with an unlocked iPhone or Apple Watch. Double-click the device’s side button to display your default card (you can swipe to select another card if needed). Hold the device near the payment reader until a checkmark and sound confirm the transaction.

Should any issues arise, Publix staff are well-versed to assist.

If you’re shopping online with Publix via the Instacart app, you can use Apple Pay for delivery and curbside pickup orders.

Getting cash back with Apple Pay

A feature some shoppers appreciate is the ability to get cash back when using Apple Pay at most Publix stores. Just ensure your Apple Wallet is linked to a debit card. After checking out, you can request cash back as usual after the Apple Pay transaction. While many stores offer up to $100 cash back, some smaller locations might limit it to $50.

Additional payment options for shoppers at Publix

Beyond Apple Pay, Publix offers multiple payment avenues, such as traditional credit or debit cards, cash, and checks. For tech-savvy shoppers, contactless alternatives include Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Publix’s Mobile Pay. And, if you’re utilizing Publix’s home delivery or curbside pickup via their app or Instacart, you can link your card and make payments there.

How to set up Apple Pay

For those new to Apple Pay, follow these steps:

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the plus sign and follow the prompts to add a card. If using an Apple Watch, navigate to the Watch app on the iPhone to initiate setup.

In conclusion, Apple Pay stands as a secure, quick, and efficient payment mode at Publix. So, the next time you’re stocking up on groceries, you’re following a hack to make an incredible deli sandwich, or you’re waiting patiently (or not) at the deli for your order to be completed, leave the cash and cards behind and embrace the convenience of contactless payments.