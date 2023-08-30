‘Something I’ll never understand’: Viewers defend customer who claims it takes 30 minutes to get a Publix sub

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing that Publix employees took 30 minutes to complete her sandwich order.

Jeavanna Lanza (@jeavannalanza) posted the nine-second video as she stood in line at Publix. “If you want to test your patience,” she wrote in the text overlay, “go wait in line for a publix sub.”

Lanza then showed her followers a view of a Publix employee making her sandwich. In total, she said the entire ordeal took 30 minutes from start to finish.

“something i’ll never understand lol,” Lanza wrote in the accompanying video caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lanza via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, and to Publix by email. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lanza’s video had amassed over 679,000 views, with many commenters saying they could relate to her struggle.

“They have ZERO sense of urgency,” one viewer said.

“Why do they move soooo slow,” another agreed.

“I can only pre-order mine now because I cannot with the line,” a third user said.

Other commenters, meanwhile, shared their own Publix pet peeves.

“Or when you think it will be quick bc there is only 1 person ahead of you but they order 15 subs,” one user said.

If you get chicken tenders, “they act like you asked them to rotate your tires,” a second commented.

At least one Publix worker came to their store’s defense, however. In the comments section, they explained that the line moves slowly because employees are tired. “As for online orders,” they wrote, “we get busy w the in person customers and run behind.”

But it’s a common trend for Publix workers to get swamped with large orders. One TikTok user, for instance, previously filmed herself waiting in a long line at Publix while one worker made all of the subs. Another user, meanwhile, recorded a Publix customer ordering a whopping 30 sandwiches.